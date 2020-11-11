By

This is very confusing. At the same time LAUSD and its union say the schools will not fully open until at least June, 2021, the voters decided to spend another $14 billion on a failed school system. It exists only by holding the students hostage. Oh, $7 billion is for the bond and $7 billion is for Wall Street, the real winners of the bond measure. “The measure will raise property taxes on residents of Los Angeles Unified School District, with the money going to buy buses, air conditioners, computers and other technology and make improvements to school buildings. “The students are the real winners today, this victory is theirs,” Superintendent Austin Beutner said in a statement. “Because of voter support, and the support of labor, business and community leaders, more students will get access to safe and updated schools and learning technology.” Approval for the $7 billion borrowing reversed a string of defeated attempts by LA Unified to raise additional revenue, including a $500 million parcel tax overwhelmingly rejected by voters in 2019.” My guess is that the fleeing middle class of L.A. do not care if they leave behind high taxes and bad schools. Once the schools open, in a year or two, the educrats will say they need more money to make up for the years of lost education—which they caused. More taxes, worse education. That is the government/union formula.

LA school officials cheer passage of $7B bond to improve facilities and tech

Laura Fay, LA School Report, 11/5/20

Voters in Los Angeles passed Measure RR, a $7 billion bond to update and improve school infrastructure and technology, according to projections by the Los Angeles Times and others. The measure had about 71 percent voter support in “semiofficial” results posted Wednesday.

The measure will raise property taxes on residents of Los Angeles Unified School District, with the money going to buy buses, air conditioners, computers and other technology and make improvements to school buildings.

“The students are the real winners today, this victory is theirs,” Superintendent Austin Beutner said in a statement. “Because of voter support, and the support of labor, business and community leaders, more students will get access to safe and updated schools and learning technology.”

Approval for the $7 billion borrowing reversed a string of defeated attempts by LA Unified to raise additional revenue, including a $500 million parcel tax overwhelmingly rejected by voters in 2019.

The new bond measure is structured to keep residents’ school tax rate about the same as it is now as they pay for Measure RR and previously passed bonds, according to the L.A. Times. The annual payment will be $140 per $100,000 of assessed property value, which will start to taper off in 2034.

Supporters of the measure were optimistic in the runup to Election Day because the last time a similar proposition passed was in 2008 — when Democrats were energized to turn out for presidential candidate Barack Obama, according to the Los Angeles Times. Democrat Joe Biden captured 71.4 percent of the vote in L.A. County vs. Donald Trump’s 26.7 percent in the still-undecided presidential race, according to the county clerk’s office.

The proposition needed 55 percent support to pass.