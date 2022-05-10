By

What can I say? In Los Angeles criminals are classy! The getaway car from a robbery of a couple was a Rolls Royce. No joke. “Los Angeles authorities are searching for at least four suspects who investigators say hopped out of a Rolls Royce and robbed an unsuspecting couple of $19,000 worth of luxury watches.” Only in Hollywood!! LA thieves in Rolls Royce prey on drunk couple, rob $19K worth in luxury watches: LASD

By Danielle Wallace | Fox News, 5/9/22

Los Angeles authorities are searching for at least four suspects who investigators say hopped out of a Rolls Royce and robbed an unsuspecting couple of $19,000 worth of luxury watches.

The robbery happened in the 8800 block of Sunset Boulevard about 12:52 a.m. Sunday in West Hollywood. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said the couple was in their own vehicle when between four to eight suspects approached them in a black Rolls Royce.

The group of alleged thieved demanded the couple hand over their watches. One was a Michael Kors watch valued at $1,000 and the other was a Rolex watch worth $18,000.

LASD Sgt. Joana Warren told Fox 11 Los Angeles that victims appeared intoxicated and were not cooperative with deputies who responded to the scene. One victim suffered minor injuries.

Investigators said the victims did not know the suspects before the robbery and the suspects were not armed, according to the Los Angeles Times. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department’s West Hollywood Station at (310) 855-8850. Tips can also be phoned in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

