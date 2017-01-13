By

The confused, fiscally irresponsible Guv Brown still claims the choo coo to nowhere is going to cost $68 billion. The California Political News and Views has claimed, from the start, it will cost, if really built, will cost $200 billion. Now we have the first over run and the folks behind this scam are surprised. Remember, they still have completed the determination of the route—since they refuse to obey the bond measure that started this fiasco. Also, we know it will not be 2 hours and forty minutes from L.A. to San Fran—it is at least five hours—and the cost will be at least $125 one way—not the promised $55. “It could cost taxpayers as much as $84,745,762.71 for every mile of the governor’s high-speed rail system – and that won’t even get it out of the Central Valley, according to a report in the Friday editions of the Los Angeles Times. The newspaper, citing what it says is a confidential report from the Federal Railroad Administration, says government estimators say the bullet train’s first segment – 118 miles between the Merced area and a farm field near Shafter – could cost as much as $10 billion. That’s half again what has been publicly estimated, the newspaper says. The bigger issue is that they do not have a dime to build this special interest/union scam—worse they owe the Feds $3.2 billion for stealing money from the Obama Administration—and with the State running a $2 billion deficit, sure to grow, this needs to be shut down yesterday. The scam needs to end.

LA Times: Governor’s bullet train “hurtling” toward massive cost overruns

Central Valley Business Times, 1/13/17

Newspaper cites confidential federal report

An $8 Trillion legacy to remember Jerry Brown?

It could cost taxpayers as much as $84,745,762.71 for every mile of the governor’s high-speed rail system – and that won’t even get it out of the Central Valley, according to a report in the Friday editions of the Los Angeles Times.

The newspaper, citing what it says is a confidential report from the Federal Railroad Administration, says government estimators say the bullet train’s first segment – 118 miles between the Merced area and a farm field near Shafter – could cost as much as $10 billion.

That’s half again what has been publicly estimated, the newspaper says.

The reasons given in the report include “significant delays in environmental planning, lags in processing invoices for federal grants and continuing failures to acquire needed property,” the Los Angeles Times says.

The newspaper notes that the high-speed rail construction has been started in the Central Valley because the first 118 miles are thought to be far easier – and cheaper – to engineer and build that routes taking the trains through the mountains to Southern California and the Bay Area.

If it’s built touted by Gov. Edmund Gerald Brown Jr., the high-speed rail system would have about 800 miles of track. At that rate, even if the rest of the system were as easy to engineer and build as in the flat lands of the Central Valley, it could cost $8 trillion.

Apparently government officials have been sitting on the report for more than a month. The Times says it was presented on December 1 to California High-Speed Rail Authority board Chairman Dan Richard and Chief Executive Jeff Morales.

Mr. Morales told the newspaper that the report’s estimates were only that and were essentially worst-case numbers.

“The point of doing this analysis is to identify the challenges and work through them,” Mr. Morales told the LA Times. “They are not conclusions and not findings.”

The rail authority takes exception to the LA Times story, calling it a “misleading story that inaccurately portrayed a risk analysis document describing a hypothetical scenario as concrete findings.”

That was echoed by the FRA, which says, through a public relations worker, “Once again, sadly, the LA Times reporting on this project is misleading at best.”

Drilldown

» Use this link to go to the LA Times article:: http://www.latimes.com/local/california/la-me-bullet-cost-overruns-20170106-story.html