LA Times is moving to El Segundo

By

The Los Angeles Times, for the first time since its creation in 1881, will be among the people, not the lobbyists and government hacks. Sometime in June, it will be moving from a building in downtown Los Angeles, across the street from City Hall, to a location in El Segundo, a workers city near the ocean, twenty miles away. The Times, which recently was unionized and is now firing more staff and reporters, sold itself to a doctor/investor, sold its building and is now in its weakened form going to a real community. “Even a temporary move west will likely cause a stir in the newsroom. In January, the paper’s union organizing committee argued strongly against a rumored move to Playa Vista orchestrated by the paper’s then-owner, Tronc. The committee noted that not only would such a move limit the paper’s ability to cover local government, which is based in Downtown, but it would also dramatically increase reporters’ commute times. Miranda says the paper’s former Olympic printing plant is in the running as a possible permanent home. The 26-acre property between the southern tip of the Arts District and the 10 Freeway sold to Harridge Development Group for $120 million in 2016. Could this create a Times that reports the news rather that blasting out reports in support of the Deep State, the Special interests and the unions? Hope so.

The move might only be temporary, but it’s a big deal

By Bianca Barragan, LA Curbed, 4/13/18

At a meeting with the Los Angeles Times staff, the paper’s soon-to-be owner Patrick Soon-Shiong announced that the paper would be leaving its longtime Downtown home and moving west—far west, into a temporary spot in El Segundo.

Staff writer Carolina Miranda, tweeting from the meeting, says the decision to leave the paper’s Civic Center location came after the newspaper and Onni, the Canadian developer that owns the building, couldn’t agree on terms for a new lease.

Last year, Onni announced plans to redevelop much of the site, adding two residential towers and refurbishing the Moderne Los Angeles Times building constructed in 1935.

Even a temporary move west will likely cause a stir in the newsroom. In January, the paper’s union organizing committee argued strongly against a rumored move to Playa Vista orchestrated by the paper’s then-owner, Tronc.

The committee noted that not only would such a move limit the paper’s ability to cover local government, which is based in Downtown, but it would also dramatically increase reporters’ commute times.

Miranda says the paper’s former Olympic printing plant is in the running as a possible permanent home. The 26-acre property between the southern tip of the Arts District and the 10 Freeway sold to Harridge Development Group for $120 million in 2016.

There is no word on when the move is scheduled to happen, but it might be soon: The lease in Downtown’s Times Mirror Square was originally due to expire in June.