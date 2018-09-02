Labor Day Celebrates Workers—NOT Those That Abuse Them

By

The Janus decision is a down payment on the rights of workers to join a union—or not. Now it is time to grant the same rights to workers in the private sector. Unions are needed, but can not be allowed to abuse the workers. What do you think?

Organizers expect 5,000-6,000 participants for the Los Angeles/Long Beach Harbor Labor Coalition’s 39th annual Labor Solidarity Parade Monday in Wilmington.

The parade’s theme is “Rise Up And Resist.” It will begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Broad Avenue and E Street, go west on E Street to Avalon Boulevard, continue north on Avalon Boulevard to M Street, concluding at Banning Park, where a rally and barbecue will begin at noon.

“On Labor Day, we have the opportunity to show the world that the American labor movement is proud and strong here in Southern California,” said Larry Barragan, chair of the Los Angeles/Long Beach Harbor Labor Coalition.

To Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Sheila Kuehl, Labor Day “not only celebrates the integral role of the American labor movement but also all those unsung workers who make our everyday lives possible.”

Kuehl was a member of the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists during her acting career, which is best remembered for her role as Zelda Gilroy in the 1959-63 CBS comedy, “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis.”

“From an early age I saw how important it was to have collective advocacy because, as individual actors, we were powerless to improve our own working conditions,” Kuehl said.

Kuehl said she hopes Los Angeles County residents “give a moment’s thought” on Labor Day “to all the people whose work makes it possible for us to enjoy these days.”

Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox told City News Service Labor Day reminds him of his mother, a teacher and union member who “worked hard for everything we had.”

“I grew up in a working family and I learned from a very early age that one of the most precious commodities any person can give is their labor,” Cox said.

“Labor Day celebrates the people that go to work early and leave late to pay the bills, put food on the table, and take pride in their effort. Whether that’s the school teacher, mechanic, plumber, programmer, server or the mom that drives Uber.

“Every day they drive to cities they love, but many can’t afford to live in. This Labor Day we need to celebrate these California workers forgotten by the Sacramento politicians. I want to thank them for everything they do.”

In response to a set of questions identical to what was sent to the Cox campaign, the campaign of his Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, sent a message his supporters will receive from him on Labor Day.

“If you like weekends, eight-hour work days, paid sick leave, a minimum wage, you can thank the labor movement for that,” Newsom said in the message.

“We wouldn’t have the middle class without organized labor — and the success of the middle class is inextricably linked to the success of labor unions.

“Unions have always been about the little guy. Always stood up and organized together because they understand another mantra that I think is at the heart of what California is: If you want to go fast in life, you go alone. But if you want to go far, you’ve got to go together.”

Labor Day, a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of the nation, was first celebrated in the U.S. on Sept. 5, 1882 in New York City.

In 1887, Oregon became the first state to formally recognize Labor Day. By 1894, 31 of the then-44 states had made Labor Day a holiday when Congress passed a bill designating the first Monday in September a legal holiday in the District of Columbia and territories.