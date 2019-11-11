Lack of $$ or Riders Doesn’t Stop Choo choo to NoWhere Indebt Tens of Billions for California

The train to no where is based on the ADMITTED lies of Arnold Schwarzenegger and his crony capitalist/union buddies—they doubled the number of riders predicted and claimed the cost was one fourth the real cost. The system that was supposed to have passengers in 2020 is now looking at the first passengers in 2030—and then NOT the route told the public—and NOT the full route told the public. What do you expect—we all know that government lies like a five year old.

“This week the California High-Speed Rail Authority issued the Record of Decision for the final 23-mile route between Shafter and Bakersfield in the Central Valley. This completes the state’s environmental review process between Fresno and Bakersfield and allows the Authority to move toward project construction into Bakersfield.”

This allows government to take over and close down hundreds of more tax payers businesses and creates slums in its wake—just as they have done to the city of Fresno. Crony capitalists and the unions are ganging up on the people of California. Need money for education? Nope, money goes to a train. Need money for housing and the homeless? Nope, money goes to corporations and unions. Wait till they have to subsidize the operation of the system. Another reason people who understand the situation are bailing on California—they do not have enough money to finance corruption and theft.