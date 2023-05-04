Lacy: Federal Judge rules State Department wrongfully withheld Blinken/Hunter Biden, State Department emails



James V. Lacy, United States Justice Foundation, 5/4/23



Federal Judge David O. Carter has ruled that the State Department wrongfully withheld under FOIA emails and other documents of-and-between Hunter Biden and Antony Blinken.



After two years of delay, litigation forces State to disclose over 200 pages of documents, including emails from the State Department and Blinken that validate emails reported to be on Hunter Biden’s laptop, and that suggest another “FARA” violation.



Additional documents not yet fully disclosed under State’s claimed “Presidential Communications Privilege” exemption are Ordered by Carter to be submitted to him in seven days for “in camera” review and further potential disclosure.

In a lawsuit filed by James V. Lacy and the United States Justice Foundation (“USJF”), U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter yesterday afternoon found in favor of the Plaintiffs, agreeing that the State Department failed to make the proper disclosure determination involving over 200 documents evidencing official communications between State Department employees, then Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Hunter Biden, regarding meetings between Biden and Blinken and additional exchanges on Biden and Ukraine and the Ukrainian business Burisma. The Court also ordered that other documents that have been identified as relevant but remain redacted, including some 22 documents that State is asserting a “Presidential Communications Privilege,” must be produced for the Judge’s “in camera” private review within seven days, to determine if they should also be unredacted and turned over to the Plaintiffs.



The lawsuit arises as a follow-up to a 72-page open-source “Biden-Ukraine Corruption Inquiry Report,” issued by USJF in April 2020, itself inspired by previous reporting by John Solomon, that Hunter Biden may have violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act (“FARA”) by lobbying Blinken and the State Department in 2015 on behalf of Bursima and Ukraine, while not being a registered foreign agent. (FARA is the same law that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was successfully prosecuted for violating, among other charges.)



Lacy filed three Freedom of Information Act requests, starting in February, 2020, with the State Department related to Hunter Biden and his meetings with Blinken, all of which were rejected by the State Department over the course of two years. Finally, on May 22, 2022, Lacy filed suit with the support of the USJF. During the one-year course of this litigation, the State Department changed its position on whether they possessed responsive documents and delivered over 200 of them, many with redactions. State has also identified other documents it has that are relevant to the request but are being redacted under disputed FOIA exemptions. However, most of the relevant documents have now been served on Plaintiffs.



The documents that the State Department has produced, now in possession of Lacy and USJF, include ones that validate those reportedly found on Hunter Biden’s laptop as reported by Fox News, regarding meetings between Hunter Biden and then Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken in 2015. Other documents disclosed implicate “Blue Star Strategies” and its co-founder Karen Tramontano, a former Clinton Administration official, as having likely violated FARA by illegally lobbying State on a U.S. policy position while not registered. Tramontano may also have misled Congressional investigators about her lobbying activity as a result of a document produced in Lacy’s lawsuit.



Judge Carter’s ruling is available for download here. Carter ruled in favor of Lacy and USJF that the State Department wrongly failed to make determinations in their favor on the three FOIA requests; and in addition to the 200 documents wrongly withheld that were, subsequent to filing the litigation, actually produced, he will also be conducting an “in camera” review on other documents produced but redacted of information to determine if redactions should be removed and whether a “Presidential Communications Privilege” applies to redactions on 22 of them. Carter also ruled that the subsequent search for documents by State, prompted by the litigation, was adequate, and he denied an extraordinary request to include private emails between Blinken and Hunter Biden in the scope of discovery under this litigation.



Lacy said “this ruling is a victory for pubic disclosure and its necessity stands in stark contrast to the hollow claims of the Biden Administration that it is the ‘most transparent’ in history,” He added, “we will now be sending discovered documents to the relevant Congressional inquiries and the Department of Justice as evidence for their consideration” and said “we eagerly await Judge Carter’s ruling on disclosure of the remaining redacted documents, but feel we have made great progress and are thankful for what we discovered and Judge Carter’s ruling in our favor.”







