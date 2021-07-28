Lacy: Gov. Newsom has accepted $164,390 in behested legal services in the case challenging the legality of his flawed Death Penalty Moratorium

Gavin Newsom is corrupt. In small ways and big ways. Here he is using a private law firm to defend himself from a lawsuit. Why is he being sued? Illegally he has stopped the use of the death penalty in California. Though voters many times have made it clear they want the death penalty, Newsom is a rogue governor.

“According to public disclosures, as of late May, and as of yet unreported by news media, California Governor Gavin Newsom has received more than $164,000 from the law firm of O’Melveny and Myers in bested legal services to defend the legal challenge to his Death Penalty Moratorium, which will be heard in court next week in Sacramento.



Newsom has also received significant free legal services from another major law firm in connection with his Moratorium, including $405,000 in legal services from the private law firm of Boies Schiller Flexner, to help him craft the repeal of rules and other actions establishing his death penalty moratorium, by Executive Order in 2019.”