Lacy: Gov. Newsom has accepted $164,390 in behested legal services in the case challenging the legality of his flawed Death Penalty Moratorium

Gavin Newsom is corrupt. In small ways and big ways. Here he is using a private law firm to defend himself from a lawsuit. Why is he being sued? Illegally he has stopped the use of the death penalty in California. Though voters many times have made it clear they want the death penalty, Newsom is a rogue governor.
Why isn’t the media reporting on this? Just another reason to Recall Newsom—stop corruption in the Governors office.
|Governor Newsom has accepted $164,390 in behested legal services in the case challenging the legality of his flawed Death Penalty Moratorium
James Lacy, attorney, California Political Review, 7/27/21
According to public disclosures, as of late May, and as of yet unreported by news media, California Governor Gavin Newsom has received more than $164,000 from the law firm of O’Melveny and Myers in bested legal services to defend the legal challenge to his Death Penalty Moratorium, which will be heard in court next week in Sacramento.
Newsom has also received significant free legal services from another major law firm in connection with his Moratorium, including $405,000 in legal services from the private law firm of Boies Schiller Flexner, to help him craft the repeal of rules and other actions establishing his death penalty moratorium, by Executive Order in 2019. Now a lawsuit is pending that challenges the Governor’s powers to repeal those rules and dismantle the death chamber at San Quentin. While the Los Angeles-based O’Melveny and Myers has represented Newsom pro bono in the legal challenge to that Executive Order, it has also received at least $600,000 in state funds representing the Newsom Administration in other cases.
A hearing on mutual motions for summary adjudication is scheduled in Sacramento Superior Court, Department 53 for August 4 in the case of Lacy v. Newsom, Case. No. 34-2021-00293349-CU-MC-GDS. The lawsuit seeks a Declaratory Judgment that Newsom unconstitutionally exceeded his authority by disregarding established law in dismantling the death chamber and repealing the state’s lethal injection protocol regulations as part of his death penalty moratorium, and seeks a reversal of those actions.
Californian’s remain generally supportive of the death penalty law according to the most probative recent polling of the issue. Early in June, the national polling firm of McLaughlin and Associates found 49% of Californians would vote No if a constitutional amendment to abolish the death penalty is placed on the ballot in 2022 by the Legislature, while 43.8% would vote Yes. When voters are informed of issues that would be raised during a campaign to repeal the death penalty, opposition to repeal increases to a majority of 53.3% of voters saying No to abolishing California’s death penalty law, and support drops to just 40.5%. See poll results: https://usjf.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/CA-Statewide-Executive-Summary-6-8-21-1.pdf.
