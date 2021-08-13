Lacy: Governor Newsom Has Received More Than $700,000 in Behested Legal Services to Establish and Defend His Death Penalty Moratorium

When you know you are breaking the law, it is difficult to use tax dollars to defend your actions. Guv Newsom, by Executive Order, against the law and the vote of the people of California ordered a moratorium on the death penalty. He has become a rogue Governor.

Newsom knows that even the radical Attorney General Bonta and before him Becerra, could not defend the illegal actions of the Governor. So he went to his friends who so far have spent $700,000 trying to uphold the illegal action of Gavin Newsom. This is just one of his many illegal actions—he is a rogue Governor and needs to be shown the door before even more people are harmed. Joe Biden does this all the time, but he has dementia—what is Gavins’ excuse.