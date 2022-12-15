Lacy: Lawsuit filed today to enjoin Oakland’s noncitizen voting measure as unconstitutional.

The Hollywood Slick, Guv Newsom, is complaining that the Biden Administration policy of Open Borders is making life in Californian unsustainable. Yet, he refuses to take responsibility for the use of law enforcement to protect criminals from foreign countries being deported, free education, free health care, free food and housing vouchers, being allowed to work and steal jobs from Americans, as the cause of illegal aliens loving California.
Add to that numerous cities have tried to pretend that illegal aliens have the same rights as Americans and can vote in our election. If so, why spend the time, effort and money to become a legal citizen, when government will give you everything you want and need.
“James V. Lacy, the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, said the lawsuit is necessary because “Oakland’s City Charter now violates the fundamental rule that in an election, only citizens vote, and if noncitizens are allowed to vote, the voting rights of all citizens are unconstitutionally deprived, diluted and devalued.” Another plaintiff in the case is a nonprofit organization of which Lacy is an officer, the United States Justice Foundation.”
|Lawsuit filed today to enjoin Oakland’s noncitizen voting measure as unconstitutional.
Second lawsuit filed against Oakland in light of judicial decisions in San Francisco and New York City finding noncitizen voting unconstitutional. James Lacy, 12/15/22
A new, second lawsuit was filed today in Superior Court in Alameda County against the City of Oakland seeking a Court Order to declare a November, 2022 ballot measure unconstitutional. “Measure S” was passed by Oakland voters and amends the City’s Charter to empower the City Council to provide for the counting of noncitizen votes in Oakland school board elections. The lawsuit alleges that the Charter amendment is illegal and contrary to the California Constitution’s requirement that only citizens may vote in California elections. A copy of the lawsuit is available for download at https://usjf.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Complaint-1.pdf.
On July 29, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Richard B. Ulmer, Jr., issued an Order which found that a similar Ordinance of the City of San Francisco allowing noncitizens to vote in school board elections “is contrary to the California Constitution and state statutes and cannot stand.” A permanent injunction to stop San Francisco from processing noncitizen voting was put in place, and the Judge rejected a Motion to Stay the ruling pending appeal, stating that San Francisco’s noncitizen voting law “violates unequivocal provisions of the California Constitution and state statute; this is not a difficult or close question”, but his ruling was subsequently stayed by the Court of Appeals pending San Francisco’s appeal. In June, 2022, a law allowing noncitizen voting in New York City elections was also found to be unconstitutional by the trial court.
The plaintiffs in the new Oakland lawsuit had previously sued prior to the election to have Measure S removed from the ballot, but that lawsuit was rejected as premature. However, in reviewing that challenge, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Markman said in open court on August 30th that Judge Ulmer’s ruling in the San Francisco case “is probably correct.”
