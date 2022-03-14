Lacy: San Fran is sued today to stop non-citizens from voting in school board elections.

Do you think people who are violating our immigration laws, are non citizens, should still be able to vote for city council, Sheriff, City Attorney, Mayor or School Board? If so, why become a citizen? In San Fran there are approximately 200,000 illegal aliens. If half vote, they can literally run the town. Oh, if they can vote for city council or Supervisor, then why can’t they run for the office. Is that the next step? Literally town like San Fran, Santa Ana, maybe even L.A. could be turned over to the law breakers.
Imagine your school run by lawbreakers! Think your kids will get an education?
A lawsuit was filed today in Superior Court against San Francisco and its Director of Elections seeking a Court Order to prohibit the counting of votes of persons who are not United States citizens. San Francisco currently allows non-citizens to vote in San Francisco Unified School District elections. If the lawsuit is successful, non-citizen votes will not be counted in the future. The lawsuit contends that Ordinance Number 206-21, which allows non-citizens to vote in School Board elections, is illegal and contrary to controlling state law that protects the voting rights of citizens from being diluted. A copy of the lawsuit is available for download at https://usjf.net/2022/03/14/san-francisco-lawsuit-opposing-non-citizen-voting/.
James V. Lacy, the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, said the lawsuit is necessary because “San Francisco has violated the Elections Code’s basic understanding that only citizens vote and each citizen’s vote must be equal to every other citizen’s vote, and that when non-citizens vote in an election, the voting rights of citizens are wrongly diluted and devalued.” Lacy added “it is essential to the core theory of a democracy, that the people rule, and do so with equal political authority. But when non-citizens are allowed to vote, citizens’ voting rights are compromised and diminished, unconstitutionally and contrary to state law.”
Other plaintiffs in the case include two charitable foundations of which Lacy is an officer: the California Public Policy Foundation and the United States Justice Foundation; and San Francisco voter Michael Denny. Service of the lawsuit, which is in process, is pending.
|About James V. Lacy
-Author of Politico Bestseller “Taxifornia”, www.amazon.com/author/james.lacy
-Co-Host, KABC 790AM’s “Live in Taxifornia”, KABC.com
-Managing Partner, Wewer & Lacy Law Firm, www.wewerlacy.com
-Owner, Landslide Communications, www.landslidecommunications.com
-Publisher, California Political Review, www.capoliticalreview.com
-President, United States Justice Foundation, www.usjf.net
