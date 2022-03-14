Lacy: San Fran is sued today to stop non-citizens from voting in school board elections.

Do you think people who are violating our immigration laws, are non citizens, should still be able to vote for city council, Sheriff, City Attorney, Mayor or School Board? If so, why become a citizen? In San Fran there are approximately 200,000 illegal aliens. If half vote, they can literally run the town. Oh, if they can vote for city council or Supervisor, then why can’t they run for the office. Is that the next step? Literally town like San Fran, Santa Ana, maybe even L.A. could be turned over to the law breakers.

Imagine your school run by lawbreakers! Think your kids will get an education?

“A lawsuit was filed today in Superior Court against San Francisco and its Director of Elections seeking a Court Order to prohibit the counting of votes of persons who are not United States citizens. San Francisco currently allows non-citizens to vote in San Francisco Unified School District elections. If the lawsuit is successful, non-citizen votes will not be counted in the future.”