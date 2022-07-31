Lacy: San Fran Superior Court Judge strikes down noncitizen voting law as unconstitutional

This is how we fight back—in the courts. The people of San Fran have been saved by conservatives. Saved from what? Illegal aliens controlling school, Mayor and Supervisor races. Imagine having to go hat in hand to criminal, folks that have violated our immigration laws, steal money via government “benefits” from our children, homeless and poor.
Even better, the court has agreed to pay the attorneys fees of Lacy and the groups that filed the lawsuit..they were doing what the DA should have done.
|Breaking: San Francisco Superior Court Judge strikes down noncitizen voting law as unconstitutional
In a lawsuit filed by James V. Lacy and associated conservative organizations against San Francisco to prohibit the counting of votes of persons who are not United States citizens, Superior Court Judge Richard B. Ulmer, Jr., has found in Lacy’s favor and declared that the noncitizen voting ordinance “is contrary to the California Constitution and state statutes and cannot stand.” A permanent injunction has been issued to stop San Francisco from processing noncitizen voting and the Court has invited Lacy and the plaintiffs to file a motion to claim attorneys fees against the City for the action.
Lacy said “this is an important case that reaffirms the core Constitutional notion that voting is a privilege of citizenship and that right cannot be diluted by allowing for noncitizen voting. Today, the Court rendered a verdict in favor of election integrity in California.”
This is a developing story. Copies of the “Order Granting Motion for Writ of Mandate” are available by emailing James Lacy at [email protected] or through the Superior Court of San Francisco.
