Lacy: San Fran Superior Court Judge strikes down noncitizen voting law as unconstitutional

This is how we fight back—in the courts. The people of San Fran have been saved by conservatives. Saved from what? Illegal aliens controlling school, Mayor and Supervisor races. Imagine having to go hat in hand to criminal, folks that have violated our immigration laws, steal money via government “benefits” from our children, homeless and poor.

“ In a lawsuit filed by James V. Lacy and associated conservative organizations against San Francisco to prohibit the counting of votes of persons who are not United States citizens, Superior Court Judge Richard B. Ulmer, Jr., has found in Lacy’s favor and declared that the noncitizen voting ordinance “is contrary to the California Constitution and state statutes and cannot stand.” A permanent injunction has been issued to stop San Francisco from processing noncitizen voting and the Court has invited Lacy and the plaintiffs to file a motion to claim attorneys fees against the City for the action.



