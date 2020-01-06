Government transportation system s are losing riders—and lots of money. In the real world you cut back and try to at least break even. In government, you double down, lose more money and do not care if anyone uses your buses or trains. They will spend $10 billion on this failure—imagine if they spent that money on expanding and fixing our streets, roads and freeways!
Sadly, the people are silent, knowing this is a scam and abuse of tax dollars. Want to create 1.3 million jobs? Build more roads, let people and commerce travel freely and in a timely matter—those are real jobs, not welfare for government employees and crony capitalists.
LAEDC Study: $10B Metrolink Upgrade to Create 1.3M Jobs
Stephen K. Peeples, SCVNews, 1/1/20
The Santa Clarita Valley and other
Southern California communities can expect an economic jolt of 1.3 million jobs
and an increase to the gross regional product of almost $684 billion through
2050 as the result of Metrolink’s $10 billion rail expansion program,
according to a new Los
Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, or
LAEDC, study.
Set to break ground this year,
Metrolink’s Southern California Optimized Rail Expansion program, or SCORE,
is a 10-year capital improvement program to upgrade regional rail
infrastructure. It’s designed to better and more safely serve Southern
Calfornia residents in the near future while improving commute times and air
quality ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The ambitious program’s goal is to
increase service on most of its lines to 15- and 30-minute frequencies.
Improvements include track
additions and enhancements to stations, signals and grade crossings that will
bolster safety and enable more frequent, bi-directional service throughout
the day.
SCORE also accelerates progress
toward Metrolink’s zero-emissions future and provides safety upgrades that
will allow some cities to apply for Quiet Zones — designated stretches of
track where safety enhancements have been made to grade crossings so that the
routine sounding of train horns is not required.
In the Santa Clarita Valley,
served by Metrolink’s 76.6-mile Antelope Valley Line from Union Station in
Downtown Los Angeles to Lancaster, planned SCORE improvements include extending double-tracking
and upgrading the Santa Clarita train station platform in Saugus, and
building a maintenance facility at a location yet to be determined.
Initially, Phase 1 calls for an
environmental impact report, design and property acquisition for the
facility. Actual construction would take place in Phase 2, at an undetermined
future date.
Maintenance facilities are also
slated for Lancaster, Moorpark, East Ventura and South Perris, with the same
Phase 1 and Phase 2 plans.
Meanwhile, the California
High-Speed Rail line will run 38 miles from the Palmdale Transportation
Center Station south to the Hollywood Burbank Airport Station. It will use
the state-preferred route alternative adopted in 2018 that roughly follows
Highway 14 through the SCV, but will be completely underground within the
Santa Clarita city limits, according to the new LAEDC study. Draft EIR/EIS
documents were expected in late 2019, and final EIR/EIS documents are
expected by 2021.
The state of California was the
first funding partner for the SCORE program and Metrolink has secured $1.8
billion in funding to deliver preliminary designs and environmental studies
for critical projects.
Economic Impact
The LAEDC study predicts that SCORE will create more than 1.3 million jobs through 2050, while the nine-year construction period alone will account for at least 110,000 jobs, paying an average of nearly $64,000 annually. The study also forecasted that SCORE will increase wages by $185 billion over three decades and boost the region’s economic output by more than $1 trillion. “Investments from SCORE will not only make the region increasingly attractive for the millions of people expected to arrive in Southern California for the 2028 Games, but the expansion will also be an engine for regional prosperity in the decades to come,” said Tyler Laferriere, LAEDC economist and study co-author. Metrolink commissioned the LAEDC study to determine the impact of construction investment for SCORE and associated effects from projected changes in travel, regional labor accessibility and reduced transportation costs from saved time. “SCORE boosts the regional economy by providing immediate benefits through high-paying construction jobs. The efficient transportation system of the future, enabled by SCORE, will provide future mobility advantages as well as continued economic stimulus and job creation,” said Metrolink Board Chair Brian Humphrey. The LAEDC study indicates that SCORE benefits disadvantaged communities by connecting residents to the rail network, capable of quickly moving them through the five-county region enabling service at least every 30 minutes on all lines throughout the day when demand and funding exist. Environmental Impact
SCORE’s environmental benefits include a reduction of 3.4 billion vehicle miles traveled between 2023 and 2078 and elimination of 515.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in the same period. Additionally, the LAEDC projects SCORE will add 2.3 million pedestrian trips and 1.3 million bicycle trips each year. “SCORE’s impact on our region’s health will be positive and long-lasting,” said Metrolink CEO Stephanie Wiggins. “Reducing greenhouse gas emissions requires people choosing to leave their cars at home, and SCORE improvements will make Metrolink an even more attractive alternative to using a car to commute.” Read more about the expected economic and environmental impacts here. Metrolink will break ground on the SCORE program this year. Read the complete LAEDC study here. Visit metrolinktrains.com/SCORE for more information. About Metrolink
Metrolink is Southern California’s commuter rail service enabling people to connect to their jobs and explore all that the region has to offer. Metrolink has nearly 12 million boardings annually from people who ditch their cars to avoid gridlock, removing an estimated 9.3 million vehicles from the roads and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 130,000 metric tons. Metrolink is the largest commuter rail agency in California based on route miles and the third-largest in the United States, operating 171 daily trains on seven lines along a 538-mile network that travels across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, and carries an estimated 38,000 passengers. Metrolink is governed by the Southern California Regional Rail Authority, or SCRRA, a joint powers authority made up of an 11-member board representing the transportation commissions of the aforementioned counties. Visit metrolinktrains.com.
