Landmark Legal Foundation just filed complaint with the Department of Justice regarding California’s new motor voter law!

By

This is big. Finally, a legal foundation has started the process of closing down the corrupt electoral process in California. To me, this is a Civil rights problem. Voting is a civil right and the State of California abuses the citizens. “ Irregularities might include:

not receiving an expected vote-by-mail ballot,

having your registration altered (party affiliation, voting method, etc.) without your knowledge or permission,

having your registration cancelled,

discovering that your lawfully cast ballot was not accepted,

being denied a ballot,

being required to vote without privacy or secrecy, or anything else that you know or feel to be a subversion of your electoral civil rights.”

No one believes we have honest elections in California—between the illegal aliens that vote, the hackability of the counting machines, the “loss” of 118,000 registered voters in Los Angeles—and the changing of political parties without notice or approval. Corruption—our system is like a Banana Republic. Think different? Let me know.

Landmark Legal Foundation just filed a 36 page complaint with the Department of Justice regarding California’s new motor voter law!



Linda Payne, Election Integrity Project CA, 10/3/18



Due to months of communication and collaboration between Election Integrity Project California and Landmark Legal Foundation, Landmark has issued a formal federal complaint detailing severe concerns about California’s electoral process and requesting federal intervention or oversight in order to preserve the civil rights of California citizens.

The complaint details many concerns, particularly the laws, regulations and policies that appear to drive untold people to become registered to vote, even if they are ineligible or do not wish to vote.

The work done and the documentation submitted by thousands of EIP and

EIPCa volunteers over the last eight years have given Landmark the evidence needed to move forward with their effort to integrate the Department of Justice into our effort to bring justice to California citizens and restore integrity to the electoral process.

Now they are asking for your help.

If you have experienced any irregularity in your voting experience from 2012 to present,

they MUST hear from YOU!

Irregularities might include:

not receiving an expected vote-by-mail ballot,

having your registration altered (party affiliation, voting method, etc.) without your knowledge or permission,

having your registration cancelled,

discovering that your lawfully cast ballot was not accepted,

being denied a ballot,

being required to vote without privacy or secrecy, or anything else that you know or feel to be a subversion of your electoral civil rights.

We ask that you go to our website ( www.eip-ca.com) and take two critical actions that will help EIPCa and Landmark Legal Foundation move from filing complaints, to demanding an investigation into California’s electoral process:

Complete the Citizen Survey posted on our website. This will make it possible for EIPCa to research exactly what happened to YOU. Download a Citizen Witness Statement, fill it out in detail, and send it directly to Landmark Legal (address provided on the website)

It is vital that Landmark Legal Foundation receive the stories of “real Californians” affected by the ill-conceived and poorly implemented laws and regulations that determine the process by which we become registered to vote and by which we cast our votes. Now is your opportunity to be heard!

Please read the complaint below and send it far and wide. Landmark Legal Foundation has given permission to re-post on websites and to send to media outlets.

COMPLAINT: CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES,

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN ACCURATE VOTER ROLLS

Dear Attorney General Sessions, Secretary Nielsen, and Mr. Gore:

I am writing to you to inform you of a major error in California’ s new automatic voter registration process recently discovered, affecting tens of thousands of registrants. This error further discredits a voter registration system that is inherently prone to ineligible voter registration and requires your offices to take corrective action.

On April 1,2018, California implemented automatic voter registration for individuals who renew or apply for driver’s licenses . Individuals who register to vote at California Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) offices began to have their registrations electronically transmitted to the California Secretary of State…. Click here to read



Linda Paine President and Co-founder Election Integrity Project California

A series of articles together with the zoom videos can be found on the website at

https://www.eip-ca.com/presentations.htm