Why is California so expensive and government abusive? Look at this court decision. These homes are owned mostly by the poor. The real purpose of this ruling is to force homeowners to sell their property and let crony capitalists buy up the block and make a bundle by tearing down the homes and build new ones. “The companies plan to appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court, according to Elliott. The ruling narrowed the lower court’s decision, which applied to homes built before 1978, the year the government outlawed lead paint. This ruling covers homes built before 1951, when the companies stopped advertising lead paint, according to the Los Angeles Times.” This is the type of ruling that pushes folks out of California. At what point will the people defeat legislators that allow government to make things worse for the poor and middle class. When will we have a governor that represents the people instead of the special interest? The good news is that U-Haul has plenty of trucks available for one way to Arizona or Texas.

Landmark Ruling Requires Removal of Lead Paint in Pre-1951 San Diego Homes

Posted by Toni McAllister, Times of San Diego, 11/15/17

A California appeals court upheld a ruling requiring paint manufacturers to remove lead paint from certain homes in San Diego and nine other cities and counties in the state, San Diego City Attorney Mara W. Elliott said Wednesday.

The California 6th District Court of Appeal on Tuesday upheld a lower court’s decision ordering Sherwin-Williams Company, NL Industries Inc. and Con-Agra Grocery Products Co. to remove lead paint from homes in California built before 1951. The ruling is the latest installment in a 17-year case, Elliott said.

The case has been remanded to the Santa Clara County Superior Court to determine the amount the companies will have to pay.

The companies plan to appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court, according to Elliott.

The ruling narrowed the lower court’s decision, which applied to homes built before 1978, the year the government outlawed lead paint. This ruling covers homes built before 1951, when the companies stopped advertising lead paint, according to the Los Angeles Times.

San Diego has about 310,000 homes built before 1978, according to a 2014 city estimate.

The ruling also affects Santa Clara County, Oakland and San Francisco.