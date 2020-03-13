LAO Concerned About Train to Nowhere Violating Law

By

Review of the Draft 2020 High-Speed Rail Business Plan

Legislative Analyst Office, 3/13/20



Draft High-Speed Rail Business Plan Recently Released. On February 12, 2020, the California High-Speed Rail Authority (HSRA) released a draft of its 2020 business plan, which provides updated information on its approach to delivering the state’s high-speed rail project. Specifically, the draft plan continues HSRA’s proposal—first articulated in 2019—to construct a rail segment from Merced to Bakersfield. Additionally, it describes HSRA’s plan to use a third-party public entity to run interim high-speed rail service on that segment. HSRA’s plan to focus on the Merced-to-Bakersfield segment is informed by its updated estimates of project costs and funding availability, as well as by the results of a study performed by its consultant, the Early Train Operator (ETO), which concluded that Merced to Bakersfield was preferable to the other alternatives it considered for launching interim high-speed rail service.

Key Issues for Legislature to Consider as it Reviews Draft Plan. In this report, we identify a number of key issues for legislative oversight. First, we point out that the near- and long-term schedules identified in the draft 2020 business plan appear ambitious. Second, we identify some near- and long-term funding challenges confronting the project. Third, we raise concerns that HSRA’s plan to use a third-party public entity to operate interim service from Merced to Bakersfield appears to be inconsistent with the spirit of Proposition 1A. Forth, we identify some of the key assumptions made by the ETO that affect its assessment of alternatives. Fifth, we identify some key actions that HSRA plans to take in the coming months that will significantly limit the state’s flexibility to change its approach to the project in the future.

Important Decision Point for Legislature. With these issues in mind, the Legislature will want to consider whether it is comfortable with HSRA’s proposed approach, would like an alternative approach, or would like to preserve its flexibility to change the project in the future. It will be important for the Legislature to provide direction soon given that HSRA is poised to make key decisions—such as entering into major contracts—that will reduce flexibility to change the project if in the future legislative priorities change, costs increase, or planned funding does not materialize.

This report is available using the following link: https://lao.ca.gov/Publications/Report/4202?utm_source=laowww&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=4202