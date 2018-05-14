LAO Says California Has Raked in $34 Million in Marijuana Taxes So Far–Predicted $175 Million

By

The people promoting the legalization of marijuana promised it would end the financial problems of the cities, counties and possibly the State. It was expected the tax revenues would be $175 million—instead it was $34 million. But there is no noticeable lowering of the use of marijuana. The legalization created a marketing effort—so the illegal drug dealers could grow their businesses. “Figures released Tuesday by the state Legislative Analyst’s Office show California raked in about $34 million in cannabis tax revenue between January and March. That number is far below the $175 million officials had hoped to make by the end of next month.” The only good news is that jobs have been created in the private sector. It may take some time before the expected revenues happen. In the meantime, enjoy the mellow times.

LAO Says California Has Raked in $34 Million in Marijuana Taxes So Far

California County News, 05/9/2018

Figures released Tuesday by the state Legislative Analyst’s Office show California raked in about $34 million in cannabis tax revenue between January and March. That number is far below the $175 million officials had hoped to make by the end of next month.

The governor’s office will release its own figures later this week. But officials now have serious doubts they can meet the $175 million target for the first six months of the year.

Some lawmakers are now warning that the dismal numbers could jeopardize a legislative effort to lower the state’s marijuana taxes. That could compound problems by allowing the illicit market to continue flourishing, taking much needed revenue with it.