The Mayor of Los Angeles announced he was going to defund the Police. In the meantime the police ar afraid of enforcing the law—plus they are not allowed to arrest and jail criminals to take them off the streets, illegal aliens are protected from deportation, if you steal under $950 worth of goods, it is a waste of time to issue a citation to those criminals. What is the result of the refusal by politicians to enforce the law? Los Angeles is a great example of chaos and lawlessness. “The Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday that homicides in the city increased 250% over the previous week, and the number of people who were shot increased by 56% during the same period. The increased numbers were recorded during the week of May 31-June 6, but officials also reported continued violence this week. Throw in the fact that Chicago had eighteen murders in twenty-four hours over the weekend and one may be tempted to believe that police departments in liberal cities are under-funded.” The President of the L.A. city council, who voted to take money from the police gets 24/7 police protection—but doesn’t want you to be protected. Go to L.A. only if you use your Second Amendment rights—the cops can not help you.

LAPD: Homicides Up 250% During Past Week of ‘Defund Police’ Peaceful Protests

By Stephen Kruiser, PJ Media, 6/9/20

Still Want to Defund the Police, Commies?

The discussion about the role of police and the safety of communities has been at the forefront of the national conversation for a couple of weeks now. The people who are cheering on looters, rioters, and curfew scofflaws are going on and on, saying that we should defund our police departments.

What exactly would that look like? In my Tuesday Morning Briefing I suggested that we should let the liberal cities that want to kneecap their police forces find out:

What this idiot is basically saying is that white people are never in danger and don’t need police protection because the “system is working” for us or some nonsense. This is obviously not reality-based, but she and her colleagues have — as progressives are wont to do — told themselves a story so often that they believe it.

The current turmoil presents a perfect opportunity to let the progressives feel that they’ve gotten a victory and find out what a police-free — or underfunded police — existence is like.

The defund chatter has been loud in my former city of residence, Los Angeles. Lunatic Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that he would defund the LAPD to the tune of $150 million, all the while implying that the police in L.A. are killers.

Garcetti may want to pump the brakes on his budget cuts and his rhetoric a bit. The locals have been a bit out of hand in the City of Angels recently.

Foxla.com:

The Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday that homicides in the city increased 250% over the previous week, and the number of people who were shot increased by 56% during the same period.

The increased numbers were recorded during the week of May 31-June 6, but officials also reported continued violence this week.

Throw in the fact that Chicago had eighteen murders in twenty-four hours over the weekend and one may be tempted to believe that police departments in liberal cities are under-funded.

Defund Movement Is Definitely Mainstream

Many in recent days have said that the defund movement is fringe. Garcetti is the mayor of the second most populous city in the United States. His junior senator, the always-wrong Kamala Harris applauds his move to defund, saying that the money should be spent on making cities healthier because that would make them safer, or something. She then belched up the obligatory leftist moan about not spending enough on education. I’ll include the video of all this at the end of the post.

To Harris’s last point, many of us might say that it was the public school leftist indoctrination mills that brought us to this point and that public education is over-funded. “Defund Government Run Schools” may be a little clunky as a slogan, but it’s an idea that has a lot more merit than taking money away from police departments. Maybe we should get some t-shirts and bumper stickers made.

We are all aware of the context for the statistics in this post. Protests that the media insists on characterizing as “largely peaceful” have been raging for almost two weeks. While these homicides may not be directly linked to the “protests,” they did occur in Democratically-controlled cities where the police have been quite occupied with keeping with riot crowd control.

The notion that dangerous cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York will suddenly become feel-good hugfests if their police departments are defunded is patently absurd. The fact that they’ve all just experienced elevated levels of violence that have been perpetrated by the very people making the defund demand is indicative of just how bat-you-know-what crazy the mainstream American left has become. They can’t be left in charge of anything.

