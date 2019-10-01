By

Shocking. The LAPD placed a recruitment ad in a publication that caters to supporter of law enforcement. Should they have placed the aid in an ANTIFA magazine, or the Rainbow Coalition newsletter? Should they place ads in Democrat owned media, like the LA Times, the Chronicle or CNN, MSNBC? “The department in a tweet Saturday said it was aware “that a recruitment advertisement has been circulated on a website that creates a negative juxtaposition to our core values.” It added that an inquiry into the matter had been launched to “determine its validity, as well as what future steps can and will be taken to avoid this situation occurring in the future.” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Saturday that his department would further look into how an ad featuring a photo of an officer with the caption “choose your future” ended up on the site, noting that it would also investigate possible “spoof/other effort to discredit LAPD.” Breitbart opposed to LAPD core values? Like wanting criminals to go to jail—regardless of nationality if they commit a crime? Enforcement of our immigration laws—the laws LAPD took an oath to enforce? Core values of protecting honest citizens—not be a social service agency. LAPD has it wrong—the leadership of the LAPD is the problem—they are radical politicians, not defenders of the people. Sick.

LAPD launches inquiry over recruitment ad posted on Breitbart

By Owen Daugherty, The Hill 09/29/19

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said Saturday that it was launching an inquiry into how one of its recruitment advertisements was featured on right-wing news site Breitbart.



The department in a tweet Saturday said it was aware “that a recruitment advertisement has been circulated on a website that creates a negative juxtaposition to our core values.”

It added that an inquiry into the matter had been launched to “determine its validity, as well as what future steps can and will be taken to avoid this situation occurring in the future.”

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Saturday that his department would further look into how an ad featuring a photo of an officer with the caption “choose your future” ended up on the site, noting that it would also investigate possible “spoof/other effort to discredit LAPD.”

Breitbart was formerly run by Stephen Bannon, who left the news outlet to serve President Trump as a senior adviser before exiting the administration after less than a year on the job.

Breitbart spokeswoman Elizabeth Moore said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times that the publication is “one of the most pro-police, pro-law-enforcement news organizations in America.”

The LAPD’s personnel department issued its own statement Saturday on Twitter, saying it did not make any specific advertisement purchases on Breitbart or similar sites and that it has “stopped these Google Ads altogether” as it takes “all necessary steps to ensure tighter control of ad settings.”

The Hill has reached out to the LAPD for comment.

NBC News noted that advertisement purchases, including those made through Google, typically target demographics rather than specific publications and can even follow targeted readers to various websites.