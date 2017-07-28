By

Once again, the biggest crop in the Central Valley is not going to be fruits or vegetables—it will be solar panels. Here is a farm going solar. This is the future. What do you think? “”This partnership will provide quantifiable benefits to minimize near-term production costs at the farm while providing a scalable platform for stable and reliable renewable energy that can expand over time,” says Sunworks’ Chief Executive Officer Chuck Cargile. Sounds good. Wonder what the pay back will be? For my solar panels on the house, it was over seven years.

Large solar plant planned for Central Valley tomato farm

Central Valley Business Times, 7/27/17

Solar will provide nearly all the power needed

“This partnership will provide quantifiable benefits”

A 665 kW solar power plant is planned for Togninali Farms, a third generation tomato farm east of Stockton on Highway 4. It’s to be built by Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW), of Roseville.

Togninali Farms says reducing and stabilizing expenses is a key component to efforts to enhance operational efficiency and profitability.

It will use Sunworks’ solar panels to produce 1,034,645 kwh of electricty per year, which is equivalent to 97 percent of their annual energy consumption and is expected to offset more than 727 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

The farm’s new ground mount installation includes Sunworks’ Rapid Rack system, a clamp-free racking system with insertion rail technology that helps prevent damage and production loss in solar systems, says Sunworks. Rapid Rack allows panels to expand during hot summer days without creating stress points that could otherwise lead to reduced energy production. It features a fully integrated wire management tray with galvanized components, providing ease of maintenance, pest protection, and anti-weathering capabilities. In total, Sunworks will aggregate 18 utility meters as part of its deployment.

“This partnership will provide quantifiable benefits to minimize near-term production costs at the farm while providing a scalable platform for stable and reliable renewable energy that can expand over time,” says Sunworks’ Chief Executive Officer Chuck Cargile.