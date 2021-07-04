By

Latinx, Black Students Far Behind in College Eligibility in Santa Barbara School District

Trustees say much more work is needed to make sure all students are meeting the A-to-G requirements

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk, 6/28/21

Even from under her mask, Virginia Alvarez couldn’t hide her disgust.

The numbers, from her perspective, where unacceptable. She choked back tears, took a deep breath and spoke.

“I am extremely saddened by this information,” said Alvarez, a member of the Santa Barbara Unified School board of trustees. “It brings to light all the work ahead of us that we need to do. We have to do something now.”

Alvarez was reacting to information presented at last week’s board meeting that the district is failing in its efforts to prepare all students to meet the minimum standards for college admission.

Only 42% of Latinx students in the 2020 school year had met the A-G requirements, which are the minimum for college admission.

The good news is that number is up from 24% in 2018. Still, it lags far behind Asian students and white students.

About 81% of Asians and 70% of whites met the A-G requirements. About 45% of black students met the requirements.

Just about every racial group has increased its percentage in the past two years, largely because of increased support and awareness from the Future Leaders of America.

Although there’s growth, Shawn Carey, assistant superintendent of secondary education, said the district must do better. Often students earn a diploma, but have not completed college-readiness classes.

“We are not preparing students to achieve UC/CSU A-G eligibility at equitable rates across student groups,” Carey said.

At last week’s school board meeting, Carey said the staff needs to figure out what about the district’s educational system isn’t working.

“We need to know the faces behind those numbers,” Carey said. “We need to understand the stories of experiences of our schools, so we can address what is not working in the system for those students.’

The A-G requirements refer to subjects. A is for Social Studies, B is for English, C for Mathematics, D is for Science, E is for a Language Other Than English (LOTE), F is for Visual and Performing Arts, and G is for Interdisciplinary or General Electives.