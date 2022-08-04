By

LAUSD is now down to about 400,000 students. Then have a 9% long term absentee problem—that means another 40,000 students almost never show up for class. Enrollment, so far is down 10-20,000 for this coming semester. But, of those enrolled, they expect many thousand NOT to show up. That si why that got rid of the silly, worthless mask and vaccine mandates—afraid tens of thousands more students will ghost the system. “The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has conceded to public and parental opposition and announced Tuesday that it will not demand that students be vaccinated this fall, nor that they wear masks or that they provide coronavirus tests. The concession came in the midst of a contentious political season, as voters had began making their voices heard across the state — in school board recall elections, in campaigns to recall left-wing prosecutors, and in political primaries as well.” Could it be that finally the totalitarians running the failed LAUSD feel the need to listen to parents? Are they watching school districts all over the country being turned away from special interests and returning to the control of parents?

LAUSD Caves to Parents, Public: No Vaccine, Mask, COVID Test Mandates

JOEL B. POLLAK, Breitbart, 8/3/22

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has conceded to public and parental opposition and announced Tuesday that it will not demand that students be vaccinated this fall, nor that they wear masks or that they provide coronavirus tests.

The concession came in the midst of a contentious political season, as voters had began making their voices heard across the state — in school board recall elections, in campaigns to recall left-wing prosecutors, and in political primaries as well.

In an announcement, LAUSD said that “[I]ndoor masking is strongly recommended at all Los Angeles Unified schools and workplaces,” but stopped short of requiring it. It added: “Testing will only be required for those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or those who have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive.” And on vaccination, LAUSD said: “Our employees are already vaccinated. We encourage all eligible students to be vaccinated as well, and all members of the school community to receive any boosters for which they are eligible.”

LAUSD had once hoped to impose a vaccine mandate on students returning to school, but kept voting to put off the demand.

Enthusiasm for vaccine mandates has also waned as many people who are vaccinated and boosted have contracted COVID-19 anyway, albeit with more manageable symptoms and lower hospitalization and death rates.