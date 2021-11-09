LAUSD Held Segregated College Fair for Black Students

By

You would think the KKK ran the LAUSD instead of unions and Progressives. Now we know the truth the Progressives are as racist as the KKK. What else would explain a job fair that allowed only black students to attend? “It was a scene unheard of this time last year: Dozens of high schoolers, all wearing protective face coverings, stepped off buses at Los Angeles Southwest College last week for Los Angeles Unified School District’s first in-person college and career fair during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was also the district’s first ever college fair specifically geared toward Black students. According to federal data, Black students enroll in college at much lower rates than their white and Asian peers. You also have to wonder about sending your child to a racist college. Instead of wanting all types of students, these colleges have said they want one color of student at a fair that could have been organized by the KKK. More proof Progressives are the new KKK in America.

Music. Dance. Food. College: LAUSD’s First Black College Fair Combined Fun With A Serious Nudge

By Jill Replogle, LA1st, 11/8/21

It was a scene unheard of this time last year: Dozens of high schoolers, all wearing protective face coverings, stepped off buses at Los Angeles Southwest College last week for Los Angeles Unified School District’s first in-person college and career fair during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was also the district’s first ever college fair specifically geared toward Black students. According to federal data, Black students enroll in college at much lower rates than their white and Asian peers.

Educators fear the pandemic will exacerbate these differences. Black student enrollment has dropped 11% since 2019, according to preliminary data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. That’s slightly more than white students and about twice as big a drop as seen for Asian and Latino students.

“During the pandemic, our numbers were really low in terms of students applying for FAFSA [Free Application for Federal Student Aid], applying to college,” said LAUSD District West Superintendent Adaina Brown.

“I really wanted to change that narrative,” Brown said, “and really get in front of these kids, cheer them on, rally behind them.”

Cheer and rally they did. The Dorsey High School marching band and cheer team greeted students with a show as they got off their buses and walked toward Southwest College’s Little Theater. Inside, Brown told students: “If nobody told you today how beautiful you are, you are beautiful. … And I hope you tell yourselves that every day when you wake up in the morning.”