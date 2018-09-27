By

Nothing is safe from destructive, abusive politics. LAUSD, which is both financially and educationally bankrupt, is the prime example. “Publicly available information for a sample of current full-time LAUSD high school teachers from an above average (non-inner city) portion of Los Angeles reveals that their voter registration status is 82% Democratic, 4% Republican, 12% No Party Preference, and 2% Independent. By comparison, the current registration status of Los Angeles Country voters is 51% Democratic, 18% Republican, 26% No Party Preference, and 5% Other. The current registration status of California voters is 44% Democratic, 25% Republican, 26% No Party Preference, and 5% Other. This sample indicates that LAUSD teachers are almost entirely Democrats with only a tiny portion (4%) of Republicans.” And how does this affect the education of the children? “LAUSD teachers are delivering a poor quality K-12 education that leaves Los Angeles students with low proficiency in the three-Rs (reading, writing, and arithmetic) and little appreciation of traditional American values. Lack of objective and politically balanced teaching is a major deficiency in an LAUSD education. In addition, the Cruz Settlement found that students in certain LAUSD schools are not even receiving enough ‘meaningful learning time’ with teachers in order to obtain the knowledge, skills, and the ability to succeed in school (http://home.lausd.net/pdf/Settlement_Notice.pdf). The overall poor quality of a LAUSD education is a driving force in the rapid growth of charter schools and the continuing decline in the number of LAUSD students.” This is a major reason the middle class is fleeing Los Angeles—education is no longer a priority of LAUSD. The system has collapsed—and no one seems to care.



LAUSD is Dominated and Damaged by Activist Democrats

by Jan Amos Komensky, a pseudonym for a concerned Los Angeles educator, 9/28/18 Contact author here: JanKomensky1592@gmail.com

Serious Problems Facing LAUSD

Several recent articles have described the extremely serious problems faced by the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). The September 19 column by Larry Sand “The Looming Apocalypse at LAUSD and Beyond” (http://www.foxandhoundsdaily.com/2018/09/looming-apocalypse-lausd-beyond/) describes dire consequences of the likely United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) strike this fall. The September 13 LA School Report article “It Gets Worse for LAUSD” (http://laschoolreport.com/it-gets-worse-for-lausd-this-week-both-the-county-and-the-state-showed-up-to-say-get-your-fiscal-house-in-order-or-else-were-taking-over/) describes the pending take over of LAUSD by the County and/or the State if LAUSD does not get its fiscal house in order and balance its budget. The detailed June 13 Reason Report “A 2018 Evaluation of LAUSD’s Fiscal Outlook” (https://reason.org/policy-study/2018-evaluation-of-lausd-fiscal-outlook/) describes the dire fiscal outlook of LAUSD because of continuous loss of students to charter schools, growing employee benefits, growing pension obligations, and administrative bloat.

LAUSD Dominated by Activist Democrats

In addition to these well-known problems, another troubling aspect of LAUSD is its total domination by activist Democrats. Publicly available information indicates that essentially all UTLA officers and board members are activist Democrats (https://www.utla.net/about-us/officers). The most aggressive Democrat of all is UTLA President Alex Caputo-Pearl (https://www.utla.net/about-us/officers/alex-caputo-pearl), who practices “social movement unionism” and who has the strong support of the UTLA membership, which includes most LAUSD teachers.

Publicly available information for a sample of current full-time LAUSD high school teachers from an above average (non-inner city) portion of Los Angeles reveals that their voter registration status is 82% Democratic, 4% Republican, 12% No Party Preference, and 2% Independent. By comparison, the current registration status of Los Angeles Country voters is 51% Democratic, 18% Republican, 26% No Party Preference, and 5% Other. The current registration status of California voters is 44% Democratic, 25% Republican, 26% No Party Preference, and 5% Other. This sample indicates that LAUSD teachers are almost entirely Democrats with only a tiny portion (4%) of Republicans.

The overwhelming domination of LAUSD by Democratic teachers effectively suppresses the opinions of the few Republican teachers who must find a way to function in this oppressive environment. Based on my conversations and interactions with several Republican teachers, they live in fear of been exposed as a conservative. I have personally asked these conservative teachers about presenting “politically incorrect” conservative views on subjects in the LAUSD curriculum and I have gotten no cooperation.

LAUSD teachers are delivering a poor quality K-12 education that leaves Los Angeles students with low proficiency in the three-Rs (reading, writing, and arithmetic) and little appreciation of traditional American values. Lack of objective and politically balanced teaching is a major deficiency in an LAUSD education. In addition, the Cruz Settlement found that students in certain LAUSD schools are not even receiving enough ‘meaningful learning time’ with teachers in order to obtain the knowledge, skills, and the ability to succeed in school (http://home.lausd.net/pdf/Settlement_Notice.pdf). The overall poor quality of a LAUSD education is a driving force in the rapid growth of charter schools and the continuing decline in the number of LAUSD students.

The domination of LAUSD by liberal teachers and the liberal UTLA is in many ways similar to the liberal domination of the University of California by activist Democratic faculty and administrators, as documented in the 2012 National Association of Scholars report “A Crisis of Competence: The Corrupting Effect of Political Activism in the University of California” https://www.nas.org/articles/a_crisis_of_competence_the_corrupting_effect_of_political_activism_in_the_u . The liberal Democratic domination of all levels of public education in California is contrary to the best interests of the politically diverse students and taxpayers in California.

High LAUSD Salaries and Fringe Benefits

In addition to being dominated by Democrats, LAUSD teachers have salary and fringe benefits that far exceed those of average Los Angeles and California taxpayers. Among the LAUSD high school teacher sample described above, their average total salary as of 2016 was about $85,000 and their average total pay (salary and fringe benefits) was about $109,000. Among all 26,667 LAUSD teachers as of 2016, their average total salary was about $75,000 and their average total pay (salary and fringe benefits) was about $95,000 (https://transparentcalifornia.com/salaries/2016/school-districts/los-angeles/los-angeles-unified/). By comparison, the average per capita income in Los Angeles and California is only about $30,000. In ZIP Code 90003, an impoverished area of Los Angeles just north of Watts, the per capita income is only $10,000 and the median household income is only $30,000.

I know several LAUSD students and parents from ZIP Code 90003, one of the areas where the students are not receiving enough ‘meaningful learning time’ with teachers. I am confident that these impoverished students and parents, who deserve a higher quality LAUSD education, do not support the threatened UTLA strike for increased salary and fringe benefits. Also, I am confident that students and parents who live in the average and above average portions of Los Angeles, many of whom send their children to charter schools or private schools, are not impressed with the threatened UTLA strike. A strike makes no sense when the LAUSD faces a massive budget crisis and faces a potential takeover by the County and/or the State. If LAUSD teachers and UTLA are not fiscally realistic and responsible, there will be an increasing movement of students away from LAUSD schools and toward charter schools.

Conclusion

It is very important that LAUSD teachers and UTLA realize that they are under increasing scrutiny by Los Angeles and California taxpayers, particularly the parents of school-age children who are receiving a poor quality LAUSD education. Now is the time for immediate educational and fiscal reforms at LAUSD, as described above by Larry Sand, LA School Report, and the Reason Report. Now is not the time for a UTLA strike for increased salary and fringe benefits that would go almost entirely to the same activist Democrats who are primarily responsible for the existing LAUSD problems. Hopefully, the educational and fiscal reforms at LAUSD will begin immediately.