LAUSD Kindergarten Enrollment: DOWN 14%

LAUSD enrollment for kindergarten is down 14%. Please note the district is NOT telling us about the rest of the grades. Word, their definition of “attendance” is a farce: “Los Angeles Unified’s online attendance policy — which permits teachers to count students as “present” even if they do nothing other than briefly log on to a school account” LAUSD has collapsed—they are refusing to tell the public. Do you want your child indoctrinated instead of educated? How accurate re the enrollment records of your District? Are they pretending to teach and have students participate? You should check.

Amid distance learning, LAUSD enrollment drops

CalMatters/Whats Matters, 9/1/20

Los Angeles Unified, the state’s largest school district, saw its kindergarten enrollment drop 14% for the 2020-21 school year — more than three times the size of the decline in recent years, the Los Angeles Times reports. The significant drop has raised red flags for school officials, who worry it’s due in part to the strain online learning has placed upon working families.

Los Angeles Superintendent Austin Beutner: “The biggest drops in kindergarten enrollment are generally in neighborhoods with the lowest household incomes. We suspect some of this is because families may lack the ability to provide full-time support at home for online learning, which is necessary for very young learners.”

But even when students are enrolled in school, are they actually learning? Los Angeles Unified’s online attendance policy — which permits teachers to count students as “present” even if they do nothing other than briefly log on to a school account — has raised concerns among advocates who say it will only result in at-risk students falling even further behind.