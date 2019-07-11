By

This is not a joke. The Los Angeles Unified School Board is going to allow NON CITIZENS—including illegal aliens—to vote for school board. No longer would you have to be a citizen to vote, just break our laws and you can vote. It would be my expectation that the Registrar of Voters will turn over that list to ICE, since voting without being a citizen is a FEDERAL crime. Another reason decent people are fleeing Los Angeles and California.

LAUSD Resolution Calls For Study Of Ballot Measure To Allow Voting By Non-Citizen Parents

Kyle Stokes, KPPC, 7/8/19

LAUSD board member Kelly Gonez has introduced a resolution that proposes exploring a possible measure on the 2020 ballot that would open future LAUSD board elections to “all parents, legal guardians, or caregivers of a child residing within the boundaries of Los Angeles Unified,” including parents who are not American citizens and those living in the U.S. without legal authorization.

The board will take up Gonez’s resolution in August. If approved after the summer break, the resolution directs district staff to present possible ballot language within 60 days along with “strategies for assuring the confidentiality of the right to vote and assuaging fears of retaliation due to immigration status.”