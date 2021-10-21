LAUSD sued again over student vaccination mandate

By

The latest lawsuit, brought by Children’s Health Defense and the Protection of the Educational Rights of Kids, is at least the second legal challenge filed this month over the district’s requirement that students get their COVID-19 shots.

By Linh Tat, LA Daily News, 10/20/21

The Los Angeles Unified School District is facing another lawsuit over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

This time, the nation’s second-largest K-12 system, along with interim Superintendent Megan Reilly and all seven school board members, are being sued by the California chapter of the Children’s Health Defense — a group founded by anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — as well as the Protection of the Educational Rights of Kids.

CHD-CA has more than 7,000 members, including about 540 with children in LAUSD schools, while P.E.R.K. represents over 3,500 members statewide, of which about 930 have kids enrolled in LAUSD, according to a petition filed last week in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Attorneys for CHD-CA and P.E.R.K. argued in the petition that LAUSD acted beyond its authority by requiring students 12 and over to receive a vaccine that hasn’t been mandated by the state as a condition for attending school in person.

There are currently 10 vaccines that children in California must receive to receive an in-person education, but the coronavirus vaccine is not one of them. Gov. Gavin Newsom, in announcing his own mandate for students to eventually get the COVID-19 shots earlier this month, directed the California Department of Public Health to adhere to the process to add the COVID-19 vaccine to that list.

The attorneys for the petitioners argued that by law, only the state’s public health department — and not individual school districts such as LAUSD — can add a new vaccine to that list, and that even if LAUSD had the authority, it failed to follow the proper steps outlined under the California Administrative Procedure Act to add the vaccine to the state’s childhood immunization schedule before requiring students to get their shots.

Additionally, the petition states that any new vaccines added to the list must allow for a medical or personal belief exemption, and that LAUSD’s position that families can’t request a personal belief exemption in this case is wrong.

“Respondents have acted … outside the scope of, and in excess of their lawful jurisdiction and authority, and have abused their discretion by failing to proceed in the manner required by law … to require a new vaccine … as a condition for in-person education,” the petition states.

As such, Children’s Health Defense and P.E.R.K. wants the court to declare LAUSD’s student vaccination mandate null and void.

In the meantime, they plan to file for a temporary restraining order in the coming days to keep the district from enforcing its mandate while the case proceeds through court, said Nicole Pearson, an attorney representing the two groups.

A spokesperson for LAUSD said Wednesday, Oct. 20, that the district had not been served with the petition.

This is the second lawsuit the district has been hit with related to its student vaccination mandate. About two weeks ago, a parent filed a lawsuit against the district on behalf of their 12-year-old child.

Last month, when LAUSD became the first major urban district in the nation to announce a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for students, the interim superintendent acknowledged the “different levels of comfort and discomfort with the vaccine,” but insisted that the district has an obligation to keep schools safe.

“Our charge remains clear: to provide students with the best education possible, which includes the many benefits of in-person education,” Reilly said at the time. “The science is clear: Vaccinations are an essential part of the multi-layer protections against COVID-19.”

The district is requiring students 12 and older to receive their first vaccine dose by Nov. 21 and the second by Dec. 19. Students in sports or other extracurricular activities face earlier deadlines: they should have received their first shot by Oct. 3, and their second by Oct. 31.

Students who won’t turn 12 before Dec. 19 must get their first shot within 30 days after their 12th birthday and their second shot within eight weeks of turning 12.

Only students with certain medical conditions or a “conditional admission” — such as those who are migrants, homeless or in foster care, come from a military family or a special-needs student with an individualized education plan — are exempt from the mandate.

The petition against the district notes that none of the coronavirus vaccines have received full U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for people under 16, and that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is only available to children 12-15 under an emergency use authorization.