By

If you are a student in LAUSD you get a third rate education, bullies in the classroom, you can buy drugs on campus—and now the teacher’s are taking a “strike day. This from a District that in 2015 gave 45% of its diploma’s to students with a “D” grade. “This means that we are calling on our members to withhold service for the entire day on May 15 at every worksite at which there is a (Service Employees International Union Local 99) picket line,” according to United Teachers Los Angeles. “We are urging our members at the affected schools, instead of providing service that day, to join the picket lines at their school/worksites as we build solidarity and power to confront the unfair labor practices of LAUSD,” according to UTLA. “We are urging all at affected schools to participate — probationary employees, substitutes, etc. We all have the legal right to do so.” This is why you do not give money for more taxes or bonds for government schools—they are run by the unions, not educators.

LAUSD Teachers Union Plans to Join Service Workers in One-Day Strike

LAWESTMEDIA, 5/8/18

The union representing Los Angeles Unified School District teachers announced Tuesday it will join district service workers in a planned one-day strike next week.

“This means that we are calling on our members to withhold service for the entire day on May 15 at every worksite at which there is a (Service Employees International Union Local 99) picket line,” according to United Teachers Los Angeles.

“We are urging our members at the affected schools, instead of providing service that day, to join the picket lines at their school/worksites as we build solidarity and power to confront the unfair labor practices of LAUSD,” according to UTLA. “We are urging all at affected schools to participate — probationary employees, substitutes, etc. We all have the legal right to do so.”

SEIU Local 99 announced Sunday that it plans to conduct a 24-hour strike on May 15 to protest what it calls unfair labor practices. The union represents about 30,000 people, including custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, teachers’ assistance, truck drivers and other support workers.

The union has not yet announced which schools will be targeted with picket lines.

UTLA officials said its members who work at schools not being picketed should report to work as usual.

LAUSD officials issued a statement Sunday confirming that after 16 months of negotiations, an impasse was declared in the labor talks, “which means that the differences between our position and SEIU Local 99’s position are too large to resolve through further negotiations.”

“While the parties have made great progress in many areas, we remain unable to reach agreement on certain economic components,” according to the district. “L.A. Unified values and affirms the importance of the work done by SEIU Local 99 members and all employees. We believe that our economic offer is just and fair, especially considering the district’s fiscal realities and obligation to maximize limited resources to meet the needs of school communities.”

A spokeswoman said Tuesday that district had no further comment or response to the UTLA’s planned sympathy strike.