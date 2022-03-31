LAUSD:  We Have 200,000 Students That are CHRONIC Truants—do they Even Exist?

This is beyond a crisis—it is a disaster. We know that LAUSD has lost about 200,000 students in the past few years. We know the standardized test scores are in the toilet. We know they are dep in debt. Now we find out that almost half, 200,000 of the students are chronic truants—they do not show up for class. The bigger question is how many of these kids are ghosting the district or refusing to be emotional or physically abused at a government school.
“Nearly half of all students in the Los Angeles Unified School District have been chronically absent this school year, meaning they have missed at least 9% of classes, the L.A. Times reported Thursday.
“This more than twofold increase from pre-pandemic years reveals yet another hit to education with widespread learning disruptions even as campuses are open for in-person learning,” the Times reported.
If the State really cared, they would take over the district. Instead it continues to allow a union to scam the students and the people of L.A.
Chronic absenteeism rampant at LAUSD, newspaper reports
EdSource,3/31/22rts
Nearly half of all students in the Los Angeles Unified School District have been chronically absent this school year, meaning they have missed at least 9% of classes, the L.A. Times reported Thursday.
“This more than twofold increase from pre-pandemic years reveals yet another hit to education with widespread learning disruptions even as campuses are open for in-person learning,” the Times reported.
The newspaper used the state Public Records Act to obtain attendance data from the district. The numbers show chronic absenteeism, already considered high at 19% pre-pandemic, soared to 46% so far in the 2021-22 school year.
Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told the Times that the problem is “one of the highest levels of concern. If the student is not in the classroom, the student is not going to learn.”
Speak Your Mind