Wonder why we have a crime wave? Thank Gain Newsom.

Law-Abiding Californians Still Under Lockdown Restrictions While Convicts Released

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 8/8/20

While California is still under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide lockdown and restrictions of most businesses, and wearing masks is mandatory, convicted criminals are being released from prisons. By the end of August, 18,000 convicts will have been released.

A total of approximately 16,622 inmates have been released from 19 states across the country, ostensibly due to COVID-19.

Fox News reported: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Ohio, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Washington, have either already let convicted criminals out of prison, or have announced plans to do so.

Most states claim these are low-level, non-violent inmates, except we’ve already seen horrific news articles or released inmates who have gone on to rape and murder again. Convicted sex offenders have been released.

In June, the California Judicial Council ended the temporary $0 bail policy that had severely reduced the number of incarcerated criminals at the height of coronavirus spread in the state, California Globe reported. The zero-bail policy was a state rule that allowed people arrested for “minor” offenses to be released without paying any bail.

The $0 bail policy had begun in mid-April due to concerns about heightened coronavirus spread in California prisons due to close living conditions and being unable to socially distance effectively.

San Francisco and Alameda Counties have pushed for the $0 bail to continue, not coincidentally, as crime rates increase. Alameda County in particular wants to keep it until January, when cashless bail could come into effect if Californians vote to outlaw cash bail in November. Alameda County Chief Public Defender Brendon Woods cited the current George Floyd protests as another reason to not immediately reintroduce it.

“Rescinding the emergency bail schedule early is a great example of exactly the kind of systemic racism people are protesting against,” Woods said.

Prisons are not overflowing because of offenders with minor drug offenses, or so-called “low-level” criminals. Leftists just don’t think criminals should be punished, because as they say, criminals only commit crimes because of social injustice. Their current push to defund the police,” and replace them with social workers is the same mind set. But they deliberately fail address the crime victims of criminals.

California Globe reported:

“Estimates of 8,000 inmates could be eligible for release by end of August, in addition to the state’s reduction of about 10,000 persons since the start of the pandemic,” the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Secretary Ralph Diaz announced in July. However, instead of apologizing to law abiding Californians, Secretary Diaz wrote a letter of apology to the convicted criminals, for the “significant burden you and your families continue to bear.”

Fox appears to be the only news outlet to compile the California statistics:

On March 23, Los Angeles County released about 1,700 jail inmates with under 30 days left on their sentences for non-violent crimes.

The Modest Bee reported that on April 12, between 150 to 300 jail inmates in Stanislaus County were released due to a temporary statewide emergency bail schedule that reduced bail for certain offenses to $0. It applies to accused inmates whose cases have not been adjudicated.

As of April 13, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) expedited the release of approximately 3,500 eligible state prisoners who were set to be released within 60 days or less and were not currently serving time for a violent crime or domestic violence, or a person required to register under Penal Code 290.

As of April 13, the Superior Court of Alameda County ordered the release of 334 relatively low-level inmates from the Santa Rita Jail. They had 90 days or fewer left to serve on their felony sentences or were found to have good cause to be released.

All of these prisoners were released because their bail was reduced to $0 after an emergency ruling by the Judicial Council of California on April 6.

There still is no real legal explanation for why California, or any other state is letting so many convicted criminals out of prisons.