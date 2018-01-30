Lawmaker seeks to introduce bill blocking lead paint ballot measure

It is possible that on the November ballot there will be a measure to have the taxpayers finance the cost of getting rid of lead based paint in rooms, on building and equipment. Why, because the companies currently paying for this want you, the taxpayer to pay the cost—not them.

“Earlier this week, Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Downey) said she will pursue legislation in response to a proposed ballot measure, under which taxpayers would assume costs associated with lead-paint clean-up. Specifically, the initiative would place a $2-billion bond on the November ballot to fund the remediation of lead paint, mold, asbestos and other environmental dangers in homes, schools and senior citizen facilities.

The proposal is backed by three paint companies, ConAgra, NL Industries and Sherwin-Williams, and these proponents contend that, “this initiative provides an important public benefit of addressing the state’s housing crisis by increasing the supply of safe and affordable homes that would otherwise be unlivable.”

So, a Democrat wants a bill passed making this measure “illegal”. The problem with that is simple. If the legislature can say one ballot measure is not allowed, then they can say another Prop.13 is illegal. In other words, end the right to use the ballot to change policy. I will vote NO on the ballot measure—but should be allowed to continue that right.