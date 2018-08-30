By

The good news is that many of these new laws will be contested in court. Importantly, as Sacramento Democrats marginalize the Second Amendment, folks will have to make a decision. Personal safety or obeying government rules. This is a State that ALLOWS the theft of $950 or less to be a non arrest situation. This in a State where Restorative Justice, not locking up criminals is the standard. Finally, our law enforcement are protecting felons from foreign countries from ICE, instead of getting criminals off the streets. “The sputtering car-share program comes at a time when the city is embracing shared mobility options, including bikes, scooters and cars. Sharing cars is but another way to reduce the number of people who drive cars — or park them — on the public streets, particularly in the downtown area, where the city wants to build more rental apartments. Feel safe? You shouldn’t if you live in California. Sacramento wants you disarmed and the criminals “understood”.

Lawmakers Pass New Firearm Restrictions, Send Bills to Gov.’s Desk

Katie Orr, KQED, 8/27/18

The California Legislature wants to expand the scope of people prohibited from owning firearms in the state.

On Monday, the Assembly passed AB 1968 . The bill would apply to anyone who has been taken into custody and admitted to a facility more than once within a year because they are at risk of harming themselves or others due to a mental illness.

Under the bill, anyone falling into this category would be prohibited from owning a firearm in California “for the remainder of his or her life.” However, they would be able to file an appeal to the ruling every five years.

A second measure, AB 3129 , would prohibit people convicted of certain domestic violence misdemeanors from ever possessing a gun.

“Half of all female homicide victims are killed by intimate partners,” said the bill’s author, Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park). “We must do more to ensure the safety of our survivors of domestic violence.”

A third firearm bill — AB 2103 — would require at least eight hours of training for those applying for concealed carry weapons permits. Applicants would also have to participate in live-fire shooting exercises on a firing range to show they know how to handle their gun.

Assemblyman Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) authored that bill.

“If you want to have a loaded gun in public, you need to show that you know what you’re doing,” he said.

All three bills now head to the governor’s desk.

Another measure passed by the Assembly, SB 221 , would ban gun shows at the state-owned Cow Palace in Daly City.

Assemblyman Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) said neighbors around the exhibit hall support the measure.

“There is a feeling with the community that there are too many guns in the surrounding neighborhoods,” Ting said. “They really don’t want the Cow Palace to be having any more gun shows.”

Several previous efforts to block or further regulate the shows have failed repeatedly. Critics maintain a ban would eliminate a place to legally buy firearms and cut into the Cow Palace’s revenue.

That bill now goes to the Senate for a final vote.