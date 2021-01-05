By

California has not had an honest election in more than ten years. The November election had, at a minimum, over 440,000 ballots sent to dead people and those who had moved out of State. This is nothing new, it has been going on for years. The Secretary of State also refuses to audit the voting rills for illegal aliens, registered by the DMV. “The expansion of vote-by-mail ballots and the changes in the law to send vote-by-mail ballots to all registered voters created a process where known ineligible voters (including deceased persons, non-citizens, and non-residents) were sent live ballots. As passed elections have shown, deceased persons, non-citizens, and non-residents are often recorded as having voted in elections. That same election fraud occurred in the November 2020 election impacting the Plaintiffs and all of the citizens in each of the Congressional Districts at issue, including Election Integrity Project®California’s volunteer election observers.” Will the courts now bring back honest elections? Or will we continue to run our elections like a Banana Republic?

Lawsuit Filed in Federal Court to End California’s Corrupt Election Process



Plaintiffs Include Election Integrity Project®California and Ten California Congressional Candidates

Linda Paine, Election Integrity Project CA, 1/5/21

Los Angeles County, California, January 5, 2021 – On Monday, January 4, 2021, Primary Law Group, P.C., and co-counsel, Tyler & Bursch, LLP, filed a Complaint for Declaratory and Injunctive Relief in the U. S. District Court, Central District of California on behalf of Election Integrity Project®California and ten California Congressional candidates, James P. Bradley, Aja Smith, Eric Early, Alison Hayden, Jeffrey Gorman, Mark Reed, Buzz Patterson, Mike Cargile, Kevin Cookingham, and Greg Raths.

Defendants named in the lawsuit for having violated the Elections Clause, the Equal Protection Clause, the Due Process Clause and the Guarantee Clause of the U.S. Constitution are: Alex Padilla, California Secretary of State, Xavier Becerra, California Attorney General, Gavin Newsom, Governor of The State Of California, and 13 county Registrar of Voters.

The Constitution of the United States guarantees the right of every eligible citizen to cast an equal vote to determine who will represent him or her in government through the Equal Protection and Due Process Clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment and, in the case of Federal congressional elections, through the Elections Clause (Art. I, § 4, cl. 1).

Practices that promote the casting of illegal or unreliable ballots fail to contain basic minimum guarantees against such conduct are a violation of the Fourteenth Amendment by leading to the diminution in value of validly cast ballots.

Election Integrity Project®California, Inc. (EPICa), a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, has been investigating elections in California for 10 years, documenting and reporting election abuses to governmental officials. Rather than correct the fundamental flaws in the election process, California state officials have created more opportunities for fraud and manipulation.

The expansion of vote-by-mail ballots and the changes in the law to send vote-by-mail ballots to all registered voters created a process where known ineligible voters (including deceased persons, non-citizens, and non-residents) were sent live ballots. As passed elections have shown, deceased persons, non-citizens, and non-residents are often recorded as having voted in elections. That same election fraud occurred in the November 2020 election impacting the Plaintiffs and all of the citizens in each of the Congressional Districts at issue, including Election Integrity Project®California’s volunteer election observers.

Over the past three decades in California, the rights of California citizens to choose their representatives by means of a fair, honest and transparent electoral process have been intentionally eroded by an onslaught of unconstitutional statutes, regulations and executive orders that, taken together, are designed to create an environment in which elections could be manipulated and eligible voters disenfranchised.

Linda Paine, President of EIPCa stated, “We have been investigating serious problems with California’s election process for 10 years. With over 700 affidavits signed under the penalty of perjury evidencing election code violations, obstruction of our volunteer observers, failure to verify vote-by-mail signatures, irregularities and fraud in the November 3, 2020 election, we have no choice but to bring this federal lawsuit in order an attempt to restore integrity to the election process.”

Election Integrity Project®California, Inc. (EIPCa) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit public benefit corporation, tax exempt under Internal Revenue Code section 501(c)(3), who that works to ensure every lawfully cast vote is accurately counted. As a nonpartisan organization, EIPCa does not participate in any political campaign, nor does it endorse any candidate for public office. For more information, visit https://www.eip-ca.com.

Primary Law Group attorney, Joshua Kroot, Tyler & Bursch attorney, Robert Tyler, and Election Integrity Project®California, Inc., Linda Paine are available for additional comments and interviews