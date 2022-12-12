By

Lawsuit Filed to STOP Demolition of Dam/Needed Water

Siskiyou County Water Users Association, 12/12/22

Siskiyou County Water Users Association (SCWUA) announces filing of a Summons and Complaint in the Superior Court of California for Taxpayer Complaint for Injunctive and Declaratory Relief by Anthony Intiso. This action was filed against Defendant Wade Crowfoot Secretary of Natural Resources Agency and as an Individual person in connection with the funding operations for the proposed removal of the Klamath River Dam complex in Northern California. This action was filed as Case Number 22CV00609.

The case was filed Pro Se by Mr. Anthony Intiso, a member of the Board of Directors of SCWUA, to enjoin Defendant Wade Crowfoot, Secretary of Natural Resources from expending taxpayer funds in the amount of $250,000,000 (TWO HUNDRED FIFTY MILLION DOLLARS) for the removal of the Klamath River project hydroelectric facilities. Mr. Intiso alleges that the continued disbursement of funds to Klamath River Restoration Corporation should be halted as it was specifically outlawed by the Bond language contained in the Bond Act of 2014 labeled the “Water Quality Supply and Infrastructure Improvement Act of 2014”.

The Klamath River is part of the Federal Wild and Scenic River system identified and approved by Congress and is further so identified in the State of California parallel act. The Bond Act of 2014 specifically states in Chapter 4, Section 79711 e that the funds from the Act cannot be and will not be used for any project that could have an adverse effect on a Wild and Scenic River. The recent FERC approved EIR references numerous times that the removal of the hydroelectric facilities will create and have adverse effect on the Klamath River including but not limited to sediment and proposed in channel modifications to “create” a free flowing and volitional fish passageway. Mr. Intiso argues that this is in direct opposition to the language of the Act which was clear that funds not be used in projects that would impact a Wild and Scenic River.

In the Prayer for Relief and request for judgement Mr. Intiso asks the Court to find that Defendant Wade Crowfoot is violating the provisions of the Act and that such expenditures are illegal and therefore Mr. Crowfoot is acting outside his official authorization and instead acting as an individual. He requests that if the Court finds this to be so then Mr. Crowfoot should personally repay the illegally expended funds. Mr. Intiso requests the Court to issue an immediate injunction restraining and preventing further expenditure of funds until the Court has rendered its opinion on the substance and request for relief