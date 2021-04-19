Lawsuit to Stop California Government Mandated/Approved Racism

By

This is what it takes. For years the Left has been suing our laws, our policies and our government, to create a racist, socialist society. Now we need to fight back. Dozens of lawsuits were filed against Guv. Nuisance. Now we are seeing lawsuits against the junk science created environmental laws—which have killed off towns and counties, businesses and jobs. “Critical race theory training for California’s state employees has led to widespread discrimination, according to a class-action lawsuit led by attorney David Pivtorak. “The basics of the lawsuit in its most simplest terms is that some of California’s agencies, specifically the California Natural Resources Agency and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, essentially started implementing what would constitute racial quotas into their hiring decisions, promotions, and training,” he told the Washington Examiner. Pivtorak, who usually practices as a personal injury lawyer, said the “onslaught” of critical race training throughout the country’s institutions inspired him to take on the case last October. Racism is the movement of Sacramento—the more hate taught and promoted, the easier to control us. Glad to see this lawsuit. It will be one of many.

Lawyer takes on critical race theory in California

by Joseph Simonson, Washington Examiner, 4/19/21

Critical race theory training for California’s state employees has led to widespread discrimination, according to a class-action lawsuit led by attorney David Pivtorak.

“The basics of the lawsuit in its most simplest terms is that some of California’s agencies, specifically the California Natural Resources Agency and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, essentially started implementing what would constitute racial quotas into their hiring decisions, promotions, and training,” he told the Washington Examiner.

Pivtorak, who usually practices as a personal injury lawyer, said the “onslaught” of critical race training throughout the country’s institutions inspired him to take on the case last October.

Court proceedings for the lawsuit have been delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions in California.

According to the lawsuit, the California agencies began implementing critical race training shortly after the death of George Floyd last May.

The two agencies began disseminating emails to employees alleging that “America is a systemically racist country and that white employees are all collectively guilty of perpetuating the violence of the system,” according to the lawsuit.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Charlton Bonham then announced he had been making “structural changes … to embed racial equity actions into department culture, policies, and practices.”

Those changes, the plaintiffs allege, violate both state and federal law, which bars discrimination based on race, gender, or religion.

California Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot then held a conference during work hours titled “What We Can Learn From Our Past to Move Toward an Equitable Future,” during which speakers called “for the dismantling of race-neutral employment practices and for the establishment of a [critical race theory] … based system that uses race as the primary criterion in recruiting, hiring promotion and other conditions of employment.”

The plaintiffs in the case, who filed the suit under a pseudonym, allege the implicit bias seminars they attended violated their First Amendment rights. They also allege “racial discrimination, intimidation, and violations of [the California Constitution],” which prohibits the state from discriminating or giving preferential treatment to “any individual or group on the basis of race … in the operation of public employment.”

The case largely deals with alleged violations against California law, although Pivtorak said the conduct of the state agencies runs afoul of federal civil rights law as well.

“There are claims under federal civil rights law [that] essentially codify the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause,” he said. “Critical race training is one of the biggest existential threats facing our country right now.”

Pivtorak’s clients are seeking financial relief for these alleged civil rights violations, as well the end of “implicit bias trainings … and other terms and conditions of employment that requires employees to state any race is inherently racist, or to utter any other statement that amounts to racial scapegoating or stereotyping.”

The California case is the first of what many legal observers believe will be a series of lawsuits directed at both state governments and private corporations over mandated critical race theory training.

Last month, the Washington Examiner exposed hiring and training practices at the healthcare provider Cigna, which some employees said were hostile and discriminatory.

The company has since taken down some of its implicit bias training lessons, including a slide on “inclusive language,” which recommended employees avoid terms like “brown bag lunch.”

Pivtorak said employees from companies around the country have approached him since the lawsuit was filed. The state of California is currently attempting to get the case thrown out under an anti-strategic lawsuit against public participation law.

“I’ve been bombarded with inquiries from people from around the country since starting this case. In a lot of ways, it’s kind of what I expected,” Pivtorak said. “If you’re a black employee listening to a trainer tell you about how white employees, many of whom are your friends, are inherently evil because they were born with the wrong skin color, that damages them too.”