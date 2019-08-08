Lawsuits Filed—So Far—Against SB 27—To Take Trump Off California Primary Ballot

August 8, 2019 By Stephen Frank Leave a Comment

Lawsuits Filed—So Far—Against SB 27—To Take Trump Off California Primary Ballot

From Scott Lay—The Nooner, 8/6/19   

As of this date, there have been five cases filed against the State of California in re: SB 27.  President Trumps’ campaign filed one, the Republican Party filed one, Judicial Watch filed one, plus two private suits were filed.  The big problem is timing—when will the courts rule.  We will watch this effort to use the Cuban election process (government controls who gets to run for office) in California.

Cases

  • Melendez v. Newsom – Eastern District of California (Sacramento)
    • Case number: 2:19-at-00706
    • Complaint (08/06/19)
    • Status: Complaint filed, awaiting state response
    • Note: Republican National Committee, California Republican Party case
  • Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. v. Padilla – Eastern District of California (Sacramento)
    • Case number: 2:19-at-00705
    • Complaint (08/06/19)
    • Status: Complaint filed, awaiting state response
    • Note: Trump campaign, President Trump personally case
  • Griffin v. Padilla – Eastern District of California (Sacramento)
    • Case number: 2:19-cv-01477
    • Complaint (08/06/19)
    • Status: Complaint filed, awaiting state response
    • Note: Judicial Watch case
  • Lykins v. Padilla – Central District of California (Los Angeles)
    • Case number: Case No. 2:19-cv-06761
    • Complaint (08/05/19)
    • Status: Complaint filed, awaiting state response
  • De La Fuente v. Padilla – Southern District of California (San Diego)
    • Case number: 3:19-cv-01433
    • Complaint (07/30/19)
    • Status: Complaint filed, awaiting state response
Filed Under: Stephen Frank's California Political News And Views
About Stephen Frank

Stephen Frank is the publisher and editor of California Political News and Views. He speaks all over California and appears as a guest on several radio shows each week. He has also served as a guest host on radio talk shows. He is a fulltime political consultant.