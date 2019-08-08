Lawsuits Filed—So Far—Against SB 27—To Take Trump Off California Primary Ballot

From Scott Lay—The Nooner, 8/6/19

As of this date, there have been five cases filed against the State of California in re: SB 27. President Trumps’ campaign filed one, the Republican Party filed one, Judicial Watch filed one, plus two private suits were filed. The big problem is timing—when will the courts rule. We will watch this effort to use the Cuban election process (government controls who gets to run for office) in California.