Lawsuits Filed—So Far—Against SB 27—To Take Trump Off California Primary Ballot
From Scott Lay—The Nooner, 8/6/19
As of this date, there have been five cases filed against the State of California in re: SB 27. President Trumps’ campaign filed one, the Republican Party filed one, Judicial Watch filed one, plus two private suits were filed. The big problem is timing—when will the courts rule. We will watch this effort to use the Cuban election process (government controls who gets to run for office) in California.
Cases
- Melendez v. Newsom
– Eastern District of California (Sacramento)
- Case number: 2:19-at-00706
- Complaint (08/06/19)
- Status: Complaint filed, awaiting state response
- Note: Republican National Committee, California Republican Party case
- Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. v. Padilla – Eastern District of California (Sacramento)
- Case number: 2:19-at-00705
- Complaint (08/06/19)
- Status: Complaint filed, awaiting state response
- Note: Trump campaign, President Trump personally case
- Griffin v. Padilla
– Eastern District of California (Sacramento)
- Case number: 2:19-cv-01477
- Complaint (08/06/19)
- Status: Complaint filed, awaiting state response
- Note: Judicial Watch case
- Lykins v. Padilla
– Central District of California (Los Angeles)
- Case number: Case No. 2:19-cv-06761
- Complaint (08/05/19)
- Status: Complaint filed, awaiting state response
- De La Fuente v. Padilla – Southern District of California (San Diego)
- Case number: 3:19-cv-01433
- Complaint (07/30/19)
- Status: Complaint filed, awaiting state response
