Thought you should know.

LAX just as bad as you think? Second-to-last in new passenger survey

Posted by Christina Kelley, MyNewsLA, 9/21/17

LAX came in second-to-last among 19 mega airports in a passenger satisfaction study released Thursday, while John Wayne Airport in Orange County ranked highest among large airports in North America.

The low ranking for Los Angeles International Airport comes amid several major projects underway, in the works or recently completed, including construction of a $1.6 billion terminal that began earlier this year, the addition of high-end stores and eateries, and an automated people mover that will take travelers to and from a centralized car rental location.

LAX was not the only big city airport whose ranking suffered from big projects, according to Costa Mesa-based J.D. Power, which which based its 12th traveler satisfaction study on responses from 34,695 North American passengers.

“Despite the most creative efforts to address traveler frustration, major city airports that are in the thick of massive construction efforts — notably Newark Liberty, LaGuardia, Los Angeles International and Chicago O’Hare — are still fighting the headwinds of traveler disruption and access challenges that are handicapping their overall satisfaction scores,” according to J.D. Power.

Michael Taylor, who heads the firm’s Travel Practice, added: “The trifecta of a steadily improving economy, record passenger volume and billion- dollar renovation projects unfolding in airports across the country has created a challenging environment for customer satisfaction. The fact that many airports are overcoming those challenges is incredibly instructive for the industry as it remodels and improves airport infrastructure.”

Overall passenger satisfaction with North American airports reached an all-time high in the study, as technology innovation and personal attention is helping ease the stress of traveling.

“Capacity has become a huge challenge for North American airports, with many reporting 100 percent of available parking spots being filled and large airports, such as Orlando International, setting passenger volume records each month for more than three years straight,” Taylor said. “Despite these difficulties, airports are responding with new technology and old-fashioned personal skills to win over harried travelers. These range from smartphone apps that tell travelers where to find a parking spot to therapy dogs — and in one case, a therapy pig — mingling with travelers to relieve stress and improve the overall airport experience.”

Orlando International Airport ranked the highest in satisfaction among mega airports, with a score of 778, while Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport ranked second at 767, and McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas ranked third at 765. LAX’s score was 712.

John Wayne Airport’s score of 796 was the best among large airports, beating Tampa International Airport at 795 and Dallas Love Field at 790. San Diego International Airport came in eighth place with a score of 757.

Sacramento International Airport ranked highest among medium-size airports, with a score of 810. Indianapolis International Airport ranked second at 807, and Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport was third at 806. Ontario International Airport came in 10th at 782, and Hollywood Burbank Airport came in 15th at 779.