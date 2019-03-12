Layoffs in Sacramento Area—California Recession is on

Below are headlines from the Sacramento Business Journal—for just one day, March 12, 2019.  This explains why the State revenues from incomes taxes is down dramatically.  It also reinforces the statement by Jerry Brown on 1/1/19 in the L.A. Times that California is at the start of a recession.

Tax revenues are down, State spending is up by at least $13 billion and the Democrats want to tax everything possible—even want to tax the changing of your tires!!  More taxes on cell phones, tax your water—nothing is sacred—everything can be taxed.  In L.A. the school district wants a $450 per year, for ten years, parcel tax—just to help pay for the union agreement.  The Board never told the public about this tax until after the agreement was signed.

Sacramento, San Fran, L.A. and the socialist take over of utilities in San Diego add up to a State that can  not be trusted. The Socialist have won, freedom has lost.  Watch the happenings in Cuba and Venezuela—it will happen here.  Use the ballot box to roll back the totalitarian State or accept it and do not complain about the poverty of soul, body and finances.

Jobs

Layoffs in Sacramento Area0—California Recession is on

 

Sacramento Business Journal, 3/12/19

Location Services lays off 33 employees in Folsom

By Felicia Alvarez / The job cuts are part of a 10 percent reduction in employees across the company.

