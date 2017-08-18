By

In Chicago, a city with hundreds of murders each year, a school system that is forced to fire almost 400 teachers—at the start of the new school year because of lack of money—and 600 other staff people—a Pastor is demanding that a statue of George Washington be taken down. Doesn’t he have real issues and problems to solve first? In Georgia a Democrat candidate for Governor, Stacey Evans, wants the world famous Stone Mountain sandblasted, because it depicts Confederates? Now we have “religious leaders” in Boston wanted to change the name of Faneuil Hall—one of the most famous, and old buildings in Boston—because of the profession of the man that donated the building in the 1700’s. ““Here in this very place on this very ground, we see an embarrassment to the community of color in Boston, an embarrassment to white people of good mind and good spirit in Boston because this place is named after a man who engaged in the sale of human flesh and we should be quite frankly embarrassed by that. I’ve called on the mayor in recent months to look into renaming this building,” said Peterson. “It’s an embarrassment to this city to remain focusing on this place as a place of celebration and as a place of which we should have some civic pride with this name attached to it.” The Communists call this “revisionist” history—the effort to destroy, forget and end all history. Barcelona just saw 13 people killed by a terrorist. Chicago is the crime capitol of the world, out schools are in such trouble, standards are being lowered to get more “graduates”, pensions systems throughout the nation are collapsing—yet the name of a building or the existence of a monument is more important that those issues that affect our lives, jobs and families. Set priorities—yes it is easier to tear down a building than creating jobs—but which affects your life?

Leader Of Boston Group Calls To Rename Faneuil Hall

CBS-Boston, 8/16/17



BOSTON (CBS) — How would you feel if Faneuil Hall was renamed?

Boston religious leaders gathered on Wednesday at the historic building to condemn the violence in Charlottesville. That is when Kevin Peterson, founder of the New Democracy Coalition, suggested it.

He proposed that the building is renamed after Crispus Attucks, a black man, who was the first person killed in the Boston Massacre.

Boston’s famous Faneuil Hall was donated to the city by Peter Faneuil, a merchant in the area during the 1700s.

He both owned and traded slaves.