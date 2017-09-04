By

We all know the Republican Party is at war with itself. We have a small group of people controlling California Republicans—look at the results. Then you have the out of control Chad Mayes working hard to burn down what is left of the Republican efforts in California. We have GOP’ers denouncing Trump—siding with the Democrats and refusing to provide leadership in Washington. But that is nothing compared to the Democrats. The Democrat Speaker Rendon is threatened with a Recall, by Democrats for not passing single payer health care—at a cost of $400 billion a year. The Sanders people are out not to defeat, but to kill off the Clinton people—watch the Spring 2018 primaries as the Sanders people call the Clinton people Republican-Lite. If you do not support bullying, end of free speech, Socialism, the end of private property and the “right” to a dishonest election, you will be challenged. “Bad blood from the 2016 presidential primary continues to linger. Bernie Sanders supporters are determined to take the reins of the state’s most dominant political party – Democrats hold all statewide offices and a supermajority in Sacramento – and steer it in a more leftward direction. The fight between progressives and the party’s more moderate wing was on display in this year’s race for state party chair. Eric Bauman won a close race over progressive favorite Kimberly Ellis, who has refused to concede as she questions the election’s legitimacy. In San Bernardino County, Ron Cohen, the second vice chair of the county party’s central committee, accused Robles of bungling the party’s 2016 get-out-the-vote campaign. Only 14 of 40 local Democratic candidates won, Cohen said.”

Leadership fights rock both Inland Democratic parties

By Jeff Horseman, The Press-Enterprise, 9/2/17

The chairmen of both Inland Democratic parties face challenges to their leadership as a power struggle and a dispute over the state party’s leader continue to divide California Democratic activists.

Last month, a California Democratic Party panel found Chris Robles to be the legitimate chairman of the San Bernardino County Democratic Party. Robles’ detractors, including a vice chairman of the county party, are trying to oust him.

Meanwhile, a new election has been ordered for chair of the Riverside County Democratic Party. At issue is whether current Chairman Howard Katz should keep his post after he moved within the county.

The intraparty strife comes as Democrats statewide prepare for the 2018 elections. In recent years, the once solidly red Inland Empire has become more purple, with Democrats making gains in voter registration and winning competitive races for state Assembly and congressional seats.

Bad blood from the 2016 presidential primary continues to linger. Bernie Sanders supporters are determined to take the reins of the state’s most dominant political party – Democrats hold all statewide offices and a supermajority in Sacramento – and steer it in a more leftward direction.

The fight between progressives and the party’s more moderate wing was on display in this year’s race for state party chair. Eric Bauman won a close race over progressive favorite Kimberly Ellis, who has refused to concede as she questions the election’s legitimacy.

In San Bernardino County, Ron Cohen, the second vice chair of the county party’s central committee, accused Robles of bungling the party’s 2016 get-out-the-vote campaign. Only 14 of 40 local Democratic candidates won, Cohen said.

Cohen also alleged that Robles, a professional political consultant, worked for a Republican political candidate – a big no-no for a Democratic Party official – last year. Cohen identified the candidate as Gus Skropos, who ran unsuccessfully last November for Ontario City Council.

Skropos is currently a registered Democrat, according to the San Bernardino County Elections Office. The office of Ontario council member is nonpartisan.

Robles denied working for a Republican. He said he worked for Sam Crowe, another Ontario council candidate who is a Democrat.

At the time, Crowe was working with Skropos, who was technically a registered Republican but did not share the GOP’s values and later switched his party preference to Democrat, Robles added. Skropos switched his affiliation to Democrat on May 31 of this year, according to the San Bernardino County Elections Office.

Cohen cited Skropos’ campaign finance disclosure forms, which he said show Robles did work for Skropos. Robles said he never had a contract with Skropos and that Crowe and Skropos decided to split the cost of a poll that Robles arranged.

Regarding his handling of the get-out-the-vote campaign, Robles said the county party was “highly successful in keeping our elected incumbents and we also gained four new people on city councils that were Democrats, where no Democrat had been elected before.”

In an apparently chaotic July 27 meeting – Cohen said Robles attempted to adjourn it 18 minutes in and called the police at one point – a motion was passed to remove Robles as chairman, according to Cohen.

The state party’s Compliance Review Commission reviewed the matter. It found that Cohen’s

actions after Robles adjourned the July 27 meeting were out of order and that Robles is still county party chairman.

Cohen disputed the commission’s findings, saying Robles adjourned the meeting improperly.

“We intend to vote Robles off the committee” at the county party’s Sept. 28 meeting, Cohen said. “He is a total embarrassment to the Democratic Party.”

Regarding his critics, Robles said: “It’s always healthy for an organization to have these kinds of discussions about direction. When it devolves into personal attacks, that’s when it ceases to be an effective conversation.”

Katz, the Riverside County party chairman, said he took a two-month leave of absence earlier this year to care for his then-ailing wife. During that time, he said he and his wife decided to move from Temecula Valley Wine Country to Banning.

Wine Country and Banning are in different legislative districts. Katz said he consulted with party officials and was told he could keep his chairmanship.

Some people objected to that, citing party bylaws, Katz said. The dispute went to the state party’s Executive Board meeting in Anaheim last month, with the board ruling that while Katz was still chairman, an election for the post should be held.

That election will take place in October, Katz said.