League of Cities Loves Fentanyl.  Not a Joke—Except on Californians.

The yahoos who run League of Cities must think we are stupid. They are begging the California State Legislature to do something to stop the spread of fentanyl in the State. That is a joke. As long as Cal Cities SUPPORTS open borders, trade with China, DA’s that will not prosecute drug cartels and support San Fran being a gigantic drug fair, this will be a problem.

Until the borders are closed, fentanyl and other deadly drugs will flood our schools and streets. Cal Cities is pretending to want to stop drugs—instead they are helping the cartels.

“Three fentanyl-related bills supported by the League of California Cities passed through a special hearing of the State Assembly Public Safety Committee late last week, including AB 474 (Rodriguez). The bill prioritizes cooperation between state and local law enforcement to crack down on fentanyl trafficking.

Cal Cities was the lead testifier on AB 474. Two other Cal Cities-supported bills also advanced. AB 33 (Bains) would increase fines for dealers by establishing a task force to address fentanyl addiction and overdoses; AB 701 (Villapudua) would put fentanyl in the same category of controlled substances as heroin and cocaine.”

With the Borders open these bills are just pretend—like everything the Democrats do. Why do the Democrats support sanctuary cities and open borders? They are the cause of the problem.

Cal Cities turns up the heat on the Legislature to take action on fentanyl

Public CEO, 5/9/23 https://www.publicceo.com/2023/05/cal-cities-turns-up-the-heat-on-the-legislature-to-take-action-on-fentanyl/

Cal Cities still supports two measures that did not advance: One would increase penalties for those who sell fentanyl over social media, and another would increase sentences for those who kill or injure through fentanyl poisoning. Both bills are being held for study and will not advance further this year.

Several Assembly committees will hold a joint informational hearing later this month to further discuss the fentanyl crisis and possible legislative solutions. Cal Cities will be at the hearing to share the experiences of communities most impacted by fentanyl-related deaths.

Cal Cities is advocating for additional resources for appropriate prevention and intervention efforts, educational awareness campaigns, and increased access to life-saving overdose treatment aids — such as naloxone — to address the fentanyl crisis.