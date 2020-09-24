LeBron James: Supports Criminals Not Cops

By

LeBron James is a bigot and a hater. He prefers to support criminals, looters and those burning down our cities. To our cops, some of whom have been assassinated and attempted assassinations he is silent. James has made the NBA games political rallies supporting criminals and hate for a few races. It is time for the U.S. Civil Rights Commission to investigate the NBA==as well as the NFL and MLB—for it belligerence against races-=including forces white players to “admit” they are racist. “”This challenge is to LeBron James,” Villanueva said. “I want you to match that and double that reward because I know you care about law enforcement. You expressed a very interesting statement on race relations and officer-involved shootings and the impact it has on the African American community. And I appreciate that.” James said in response Sunday on the Spectrum SportsNet: “I have zero comment on the sheriff.” Forbes magazine reported last year that James is the high-paid NBA player with a total $87 million in salary and endorsement money. In 2018, James signed a four-year, $153 million contact with the Lakers and is worth an estimated $450 million. Glad he made his money and has armed bodyguards protecting him. The best way to tell him and his ilk you do not approve of their support of violence against cops and the community is to turn off any and all NBA, NFL and MLB games. Let the advertisers know you are not watching.

LeBron James has ‘zero comment’ on L.A. sheriff’s challenge to double reward in deputies shooting

James is the NBA’s highest-paid player and worth an estimated $450 million

By Sophie Mann, Just The News, 9/23/20

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James says he has “zero comment” in response to the county sheriff asking him to double the six-figure reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who recently shot two sheriff deputies in Compton, California.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva last week specifically named James in a radio interview, asking the NBA player to match the reward fund, now at $175,000.

“This challenge is to LeBron James,” Villanueva said. “I want you to match that and double that reward because I know you care about law enforcement. You expressed a very interesting statement on race relations and officer-involved shootings and the impact it has on the African American community. And I appreciate that.”

James said in response Sunday on the Spectrum SportsNet: “I have zero comment on the sheriff.”

Forbes magazine reported last year that James is the high-paid NBA player with a total $87 million in salary and endorsement money. In 2018, James signed a four-year, $153 million contact with the Lakers and is worth an estimated $450 million.

On September 12, an unknown person fired several shots into the passenger-side window of a law enforcement vehicle, striking a 31-year-old sheriff’s deputy in the jaw and arm, and a 24-year-old deputy in the forehead and arm.

The deputies survived the shooting and have since been released from the hospital.

However, James also said: “We don’t want anyone to be hurt. My condolences go out to the officers that were shot in Los Angeles. And we want justice for that … “I’m not saying that all cops are bad … But when you see the videos that’s going on and you can see all over the – not only my hometown but all over America – you continue to see the acts of violence toward my kind, I can’t do nothing but to speak about it and see the common denominator.”