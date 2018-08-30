Left Bullies In-N-Out Burger, Demands BOYCOTT: Gave $25,000 to GOP

By

The Democrats are doing everything they can to demolish the Republican Party in California. In-N-Out-Burger gave $25,000 to the GOP earlier this week. Now the Chair of the California Democrat Party wants to boycott this famous burger place. In reality, it is NOT against the burger place—it is a message to all donors, especially those of small businesses that if you help the GOP, your will lose your business. A few years ago, we had Prop. 8 on the ballot—the measure to continue traditional marriages. The Left used the public donor lists to bully donors—some lost their jobs and small businesses were forced to close. This effort is to create a Banana Republic. Fight back? Eat a burger, donate to the California Republican Party or the GOP candidate of your choice. The totalitarian Democrats would prefer you keep silent, not vote and not get involved. Like historic dictators, Eric Bauman has decided that his Party must be running a One Party State.

Customers Threaten to Boycott In-N-Out After $25K Republican Party Donation

Diana Sun Juan, NBC Bay Area, 8/30/18

Many may argue that In-N-Out Burger has the most loyal customers. However, many of them are reportedly boycotting the burger chain after it donated $25,000 to the California Republican Party.

According to a public filing on the California Secretary of State’s website, In-N-Out made the multi-thousand dollar donation Monday.

The donation made its way to thousands of people’s Twitter feed on Wednesday and shortly after, the hashtag #BoycottInNOut was born.

One Twitter user tweeted , “This really bums me out because I’m a regular customer… BUT I cannot spent money with a company that supports the current GOP! #BoycottInNOut.”