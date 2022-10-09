Left Declares Building Cars or Apparel is a White Racist Construct

By

The most racist segment of America society can be found on college campuses or the halls of government. Now we find out that building things and being productive are proof of white racism. “Adam Posen: “I’m sure I’m gonna piss off both left and right, so I apologize. The fetish for manufacturing is part of the general fetish for keeping white males with low education outside the cities in the powerful positions they are in in the U.S., that is really what’s going on here, because when you look at the cost of manufacturing … the cost of the China shock or the cost of the decline of manufacturing, I always think ‘compared to what’?” What he said was clear—stop hiring white people to work—and start buying more from China. He is obviously a mental case and should get therapy and ignored by decent society—we do not need a racist running around, do we?

Influential Economist and Racist Adam Posen: Keeping Domestic Manufacturing Jobs is “Just a Fetish” for “Propping Up Uneducated White Males”

By Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 10/8/22

Adam Posen is a vile racist masquerading as an economist. Earlier this week at an event at the CATO Institute Posen claimed manufacturing is only a priority because of uneducated white men.

Economist and President of the Peterson Institute for International Economics Adam Posen said Thursday that keeping manufacturing jobs domestic is just a “fetish” for propping up uneducated white men.

Speaking at the Cato Institute, Posen went on a racist rant against white men.

Didn’t we just go through a destabilizing pandemic where we learned how dangerous it is that all of our products are now made in China and East Asia?

Is this what Posen is supporting?

The Peterson Institute must be very proud of their racist at the helm.