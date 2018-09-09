Left Doesn’t ALLOW Civil Discussion: Hates Feinstein for Apologizing for Protestors at Supreme Court Hearing

By

To the Loony Left, asking for civil discussion, debate and Congressional hearings is proof you are part of the Trump Administration. Democrats that apologize for yelling, screaming, chants at a hearing for Justice of the Supreme Court and enemies of the State. “Brian Fallon, who served as the national press secretary for Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign, summed up the pervading displeasure amongst progressives when he took to social media to denounce Feinstein’s apology as “ridiculous.” As previously reported by the Washington Free Beacon, Fallon is currently the executive director of a special interest group fighting President Donald Trump’s “takeover” of the federal judiciary. Others on the left were less brief in relaying their indignation but were equally harsh in their criticism of Feinstein.” Now the Clinton people are moving to the Loony Left. We are deployable and when even a Socialist Democrat, like Feinstein asks for civility, it is further proof they are the enemy. Watch as Kevin De Leon using the Feinstein apology as “proof” she is a Trump supporter. Why not, to the Loony Left, facts mean nothing.

Feinstein Incites Outrage After Apologizing to Kavanaugh for Hearing Disruptions

BY: Haris Alic, Washington Free Beacon, 9/5/18

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.) provoked outrage from progressive activists on Wednesday after apologizing to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh for the number of protests and disruptions that have taken place during his confirmation hearing.

During her opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Feinstein issued an apology to Kavanaugh for the level of vitriol exhibited by those opposing confirmation. The hearing, which began on Tuesday, has faced continuous disruptions from both lawmakers on the dais and protesters in the audience.

“I’m sorry for the circumstances but we’ll get through it,” the senator said.

Feinstein, who is facing a strong challenge from the left in her quest for a full fifth term in the U.S. Senate, added that while she was sorry the confirmation hearing was subject to continuous disruptions, it was imperative everyone understand how “strongly” Democrats and progressives feel about Kavanaugh’s ascension to the nation’s highest court.

“I think it’s really important that people as well as the judge, the nominee, understand how strongly we feel and why we feel that way,” Feinstein said.

On the hearing’s first day alone, Democratic senators interrupted the committee’s proceedings 76 times in an effort to stall confirmation. Progressive activists in attendance were even more rancorous, with over 70 protesters being arrested for disturbing the peace on Tuesday. At times the hearing became so heated that Kavanaugh’s two young daughters had to be escorted out of the room.

Although Feinstein allotted a portion of her opening statement to defending the feelings emanating against confirmation, it wasn’t enough to placate progressives who viewed her apology as an act of heresy.

Brian Fallon, who served as the national press secretary for Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign, summed up the pervading displeasure amongst progressives when he took to social media to denounce Feinstein’s apology as “ridiculous.”

As previously reported by the Washington Free Beacon, Fallon is currently the executive director of a special interest group fighting President Donald Trump’s “takeover” of the federal judiciary.

Others on the left were less brief in relaying their indignation but were equally harsh in their criticism of Feinstein.