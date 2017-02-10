Left War of Terror Since Nov. 8 Killing American Tourism

By

The Bay Area has been inundated with rallies, marches, hate speech, promotion of anti-American policies and the call for criminals from foreign counties to come to their city—and the flat statement that no one had been harmed in San Fran by an illegal alien—in the face of the infamous murder of Kate Steinle by a five time deported illegal alien—kept in the city by the Sheriffs office. Fascist rallies and riots throughout the nation is harming the tourism trade. There is no idea when some fascists will close down the airport, your hotel or as they did on Friday, a freeway in Los Angeles. It is dangerous to come to America and San Fran appears to be HQ for the brain friend fascist movement. What do you think?

The volume of online search requests for flights to the United States has dropped since Donald Trump took office as president compared to the period before his inauguration.

That data, gathered by Hopper Research, is presented as a reflection of global consumers’ interest in traveling to the United States, decisions that impact not only the airline industry, but also state and local tourism economies.

Specifically, Hopper found daily flight search demand from other countries has dropped 17 percent compared to three weeks before Trump became president. If you’re wondering if this is a seasonal effect, Hopper said last year the drop at this time was 1.8 percent.

Hopper said 94 of the 122 countries for which it has significant data saw a decline in flight search demand. Hopper also broke down which American cities are receiving less flight search demand from overseas, saying San Francisco, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas, Seattle, Orlando and Denver all saw 20 percent or greater drops, by that metric, after Trump became president.

Hopper isn’t the only organization to note a decline of this nature. CBS News quoted Henry Harteveldt, co-founder of Atmosphere Research Group, saying, “ There is an immediate and noticeable decline in people coming to the U.S. as the result of [Trump’s] executive order” on immigration. That story also pointed to a report from travel data company ForwardKeys, which pegged actual bookings to the United States as being down 6.5 percent the week after Trump’s order.

Shortly after the order went into effect in late January, The Hill quoted legal experts and travel advocates arguing that it would discourage foreigners from visiting the U.S., creating problems for industries that rely on tourism.

The experts called on by The Hill cautioned that the actual financial impact won’t be known for some time — and Hopper also said airline prices had yet to adjust, something that usually takes weeks — but Jonathan Grella of the U.S. Travel Association said that while the immigration order doesn’t apply to every foreigner, it “carries with it not inconsequential fall-out potential when it comes to reputational risk and sending an unintended message.”

An overarching concern expressed in both reports from CBS and The Hill is that uncertainty about Trump’s policies is leading foreigners to avoid traveling to the country and that, in turn, will have economic consequences for American industries.

A federal appeals court in San Francisco ruled against Trump’s executive order earlier this week.

There is one country in Hopper’s data set that bucked the trend of declines, and in a big way, with an 88 percent increase in flight search demand during the studied period: Russia. Cuba had the second-biggest increase, at 46 percent, with far less volume.