By

Prop. 16 on the November, 2020 California ballot was meant to kick Asian-American students out of State colleges and universities. It was a wake up call for the Asian community that the Democrat Party was still the Party of the KKK. Democrats hold blacks and Hispanics in poverty, with poor quality schools and living in crime infested areas. Now the Asian community felt the heavy hand the woke Klan members of the Democrat Party. “Meanwhile, real “systemic racism,” as in racism perpetuated in a systemic way by figures in authority specifically targeted at any minority race, is happening against Asians. America’s oldest and top medical journal recently wrote that Asian Americans must recognize their position of privilege now. This idea is a direct result of the perpetuation of critical race theory, where success, hard work, and other conservative values are considered “white supremacy.” The Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York (CACAGNY) issued a statement, completely ignored by corporate media, calling critical race theory (CRT) a hate crime against Asians. Yup, the vile, racist “critical race theory” is aimed at Asians and whites, to demean and degrade them. The media has been protecting and promoting racism. Will the public stop being silent, before it is too late?

Leftists Are Pushing Asian Americans Out Of The Democratic Party

The words of diversity ring hollow, as hard-working Asians from every socio-economic background, with stable family structure and strong disciplined work ethic, face discrimination.

By Sumantra Maitra, Federalist, 3/15/21

Asian Americans are beginning to realize that their values are no longer aligned with the shifting Democratic Party.

A recent spike in Asian hate crimes has led to leftist and corporate media that deliberately refuse to talk about the perpetrators and their motives. They insinuate the hate crimes are due to either structural imbalances in society or a direct result of white supremacy rhetoric. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bizarrely blamed the rise in attacks on Asians on former President Trump.

The New York Times also attributed it to Trump’s alleged xenophobia with the term “Chinese virus.” NBC News even went further, pondering whether violence against Asians should really be considered a hate crime, given that Asians are privileged and it might hamper the fight against “systemic racism.”

Outlets refuse to acknowledge who the crimes (including murder, gang rape, and assault) are committed by or fear of a backlash from activist groups. As with most attacks on Jews in New York city, most of the perpetrators are black.

Meanwhile, real “systemic racism,” as in racism perpetuated in a systemic way by figures in authority specifically targeted at any minority race, is happening against Asians. America’s oldest and top medical journal recently wrote that Asian Americans must recognize their position of privilege now. This idea is a direct result of the perpetuation of critical race theory, where success, hard work, and other conservative values are considered “white supremacy.”

The Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York (CACAGNY) issued a statement, completely ignored by corporate media, calling critical race theory (CRT) a hate crime against Asians.

“One way or another, CRT wants to get rid of too many Asians in good schools. Asians are over-represented. CRT is today’s Chinese Exclusion Act. CRT is the real hate crime against Asians,” the statement read, adding that “CRT appears in our workplaces under the cover of implicit bias/sensitivity training. It infiltrates our schools pretending to be culturally/ethnically responsive pedagogy, with curricula such as the New York Times’ 1619 Project and Seattle’s ethnomathematics.”

Race-based Admissions Also Hurt Asians

CRT activists push for lowering admission standards and the removal of merit-based entrance exams, alarming Asian parents who know that means fewer admissions for qualified Asian students. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio even went as far as proposing an admission process based on race in an attempt to prevent “too many Asians” in NYC’s elite schools. Asian Americans are taking note of which side these proposals are coming from.

What we are observing is the first spark of a reactionary pan-Asian class consciousness, and the realization that Asian Americans (including both East and South Asians) perhaps do not belong in the Democratic Party. Leftists’ words of diversity clearly ring hollow, as hard-working Asians from every socio-economic background, with stable family structures and strong disciplined work ethic, face discrimination.

This discrimination ranges from the abolition of gifted programs in schools, where Asians earn a larger portion of the student pool than their percentage of the population, to universities, where Asians face direct discrimination in admissions as they score high in standard admission tests. In addition, now Asians are facing violence on the streets, and the perpetrators are typically glossed over in media reporting.

The cultural dynamic is also important. A stable family structure is important for a disciplined life, which in turn is important to developing an instinct for success. This is not racial. It is simply the kind of character and values that help people succeed.

The evidence on this is overwhelming and cross-racial. Anyone who adopts these values has a better chance to succeed in life. Broken families and fatherlessness are directly correlated with lack of academic and career success, so much so that it forms a pattern too large to ignore.

But they are ignored, as these are taboo to mention in leftist circles. Hollywood has perpetuated a myth that humans cannot be culturally superior or inferior. Consider the Hollywood telling of origin stories that feature evil characters who reinforce the central leftist myth that all evil results from early traumas, social oppression, or toxic ideologies, and not from any evolutionary or cultural influences.

According to modern philosophy, one must always be a victim of circumstances or structural inequality. Naturally, when Asian Americans shatter that myth through sheer hard work, they also bust the narrative of white supremacy and structural racism. There are then only two weapons leftists see: Either to offset that success with affirmative action, which actively harms anyone intelligent, or to call successful Asian Americans a cog in the machine of “white supremacy.”

How Can the GOP Win Them Over?

Why is there no collective fight against this? John Yoo and Avik Roy wrote in 2019 that the natural home of Asian-Americans is in the GOP. They are a natural match with conservatism, from work ethic to sexual politics to academic success. Yet it appears Republican leadership has squandered that opportunity.

For a start, neither Asian Americans nor Indian Americans have powerful lobby groups with deep pockets and coordinated action plans. Most of the demographics are deeply instinctively conservative, yet the few left-wing Asian and Indian Americans continue to hog the rhetorical limelight and the microphones. As long as that continues, there is no chance of any fight back.

The first thing Asian-Americans need to do is have something akin to Mumsnet in Britain, the nascent forum that formed the backbone of middle-class British mothers to organize against left-wing politics, to write petitions, organize mass calls, and coordinate movements, to pressure universities, schools, and local politicians.

Second, they need to form local committees and groups not just for physical safety, but also to form a pressure bloc in local politics. Third, they need to stand for elections, in a political party that supports hard work and success.

Asian Americans and Indian Americans are mostly middle class, the class that gives the most back to society while getting the least in return. Their cultural instinct is to put their heads down to work hard and save money and have a family and not make much of a fuss. But those days are coming to an end.

Asian Americans need to urgently understand that a society where success, discipline, ambition, and other conservative values are in considered traits of “white supremacy,” and affirmative action is implemented to offset them, is not a society where they can ever thrive, succeed, or even survive.