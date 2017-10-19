By

Legal Alert: Assemblyman Devon Mathis is Accused of Criminal Behavior

Documents were given to Sacramento District Attorney today. Rumors have been swirling around Sacramento since the start of the circulation of a letter, eventually signed by 140 women in Sacramento, about abusive and harassing tactics by men in power in the Capitol and that some of the women might be emboldened to take their issues to Law Enforcement.

Earlier today, documents and names were turned over to the Sacramento DA’s office accusing Assemblyman Devon Mathis allegedly of some form of criminal activity.

Is this the start of the “Weinstein” affect in Sacramento—people coming forward with documentation of illegal activities of all sorts? Will women in Sacramento start naming names, just as the women in Hollywood have begun to do?