The question is simple—who should pay for the legal battles of PG&E? We know that management was not doing its job. But, that government was partially responsible for the intensity of the forest fires but refusing to clean up the forests, the dead brush and dead trees. “In the eyes of state lawmakers PG&E has a lot to answer for. But the company’s response to protect its own house took another turn evoking the ire of consumer advocates after it asked state regulators for an “increase in rates” claiming it’s needed for “wildfire safety” and to attract investment as the utility goes through bankruptcy protection. Local media outlets reckon, the increase, if granted, could result in a monthly rise of $20-25 for PG&E’s electricity and gas customers. While the company confirmed the move, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) declined comment. Outraged as consumer advocates might well be, PG&E – California’s largest utility – is not alone in making the request, nor is it the company’s first such plea. Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas and Electric Company have sought near similar rate increases for pretty much the same reasons given their own exposure to liability from fire-related damage claims under California legal provisions.” This is a mess. At the same time some in Sacramento are working hard to bankrupt PG&E. Why? They want government to buy it, pennies on the dollar. The socialists are using government abuse of the forests as the reason to close a private firm.

Legal Costs Of California’s Wildfires Will Hit State Utilities’ Customers

Gaurav Sharma, Forbes, 4/28/19

There has been widespread condemnation of Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) in the wake of the U.S. state of California’s Wildfires and in 2017 and 2018. While working its way through its second bankruptcy in two decades, PG&E faces an uphill legal battle for compensation as California’s legal principle holds utilities responsible for damage from wildfires started by their equipment even when the companies were not negligent.

In the eyes of state lawmakers PG&E has a lot to answer for. But the company’s response to protect its own house took another turn evoking the ire of consumer advocates after it asked state regulators for an “increase in rates” claiming it’s needed for “wildfire safety” and to attract investment as the utility goes through bankruptcy protection.

Local media outlets reckon, the increase, if granted, could result in a monthly rise of $20-25 for PG&E’s electricity and gas customers. While the company confirmed the move, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) declined comment.

Outraged as consumer advocates might well be, PG&E – California’s largest utility – is not alone in making the request, nor is it the company’s first such plea. Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas and Electric Company have sought near similar rate increases for pretty much the same reasons given their own exposure to liability from fire-related damage claims under California legal provisions.

According to PG&E’s filings, it could be liable for as much as $30 billion in damages for the fires in 2017 and 2018 to homeowners and businesses. Often quoted argument by consumer groups is that utilities are trying to shift the cost of their slip-ups onto ratepayers. For instance, PG&E has been previously cited by state investigators for not trimming trees and ensuring proper equipment maintenance.