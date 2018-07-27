Legislation helped create a Silicon Valley success–Using Ratepayer $$$

By

Were it not for government in Sacramento, allowing the theft of your energy rate money, a Silicon Valley company may not exist. “Between 2007 and 2016, Bloom received or will receive payments of $375.9 million, the Public Utilities Commission told me Thursday. The program was created by one obscure sentence in one piece of legislation approved in 2000. A Bloom spokesman told me in 2011: “SGIP has enabled companies like Bloom to continue hiring and growing in California while also meeting the renewable energy goals of the state.” The people of California took the risk and the greedy crony capitalists of Silicon Valley make the profit. If this was really a good service and product, investors would have risked their money—not YOU, the taxpayer. Why are energy costs so high in California? Because government steals the money and gives it away. Would love to look at the donation records of the shareholders and founders of this company.

Dan Morain, WhatsMatters, 7/27/18 h

Before becoming a Silicon Valley initial public offering success on Wednesday, Sunnyvale-based Bloom Energy received hundreds of millions of dollars in subsidies that came from California electricity ratepayers.

Remind me: Bloom gained prominence in 2010 when “60 Minutes” told the story of “Bloom Boxes,” fuel cells that use natural gas in chemical reactions to generate electricity. Google, Wal-Mart and many other customers buy the black cubes to limit their carbon footprint and get off the electricity grid.

The News: In its first day of trading on Wednesday, Bloom’s stock price soared 67 percent, and remained above the initial public offering price on Day 2. The San Francisco Chronicle pronounced the IPO “a success for a rare clean-tech initial public offering.”

Backstory: Bloom, founded in 2001, benefited from venture capital funding but also from an obscure state program funded by electricity ratepayers called the Self-Generation Incentive Program—insiders call it SGIP.

Between 2007 and 2016, Bloom received or will receive payments of $375.9 million, the Public Utilities Commission told me Thursday. The program was created by one obscure sentence in one piece of legislation approved in 2000.

A Bloom spokesman told me in 2011: “SGIP has enabled companies like Bloom to continue hiring and growing in California while also meeting the renewable energy goals of the state.”

The company hasn’t received the subsidy since 2016. But it sponsored 2016 legislation allowing owners of its boxes to sell excess electricity back to the grid, as people who have rooftop solar arrays can do.

Mark Toney, of The Utility Reform Network, a consumer group, said there ought to be a way for the state to reclaim part its investment so it could fund other startups: “We socialized the risk but privatized the benefit.”